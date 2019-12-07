Army Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Ard's wife and children can rest a little easier this holiday season.
On Friday, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced the mortgage on the Ard family home has been paid in full. Three months ago, the organization — named after a fallen 9/11 firefighter — pledged to relieve the family of their mortgage.
The payoff is part of the foundation's Gold Star Family Home Program, which honors the legacy of fallen soldiers by providing mortgage-free homes to families with young children.
Ard, who would have turned 32 in October, died Aug. 29 in the Zabul Province region, according to The New York Times. He is survived by a daughter, Reagan, and his wife, Mary, who is pregnant with the couple's second child.
Ard joined the U.S. Army in 2011. He became a Green Beret, and rose to the rank of Sergeant 1st Class. Ard died from wounds sustained in combat in Afghanistan’s Zabul Province, where he fought as a member of the 1st Special Forces Group. Ard was the second Idaho soldier to die in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars this year.
“Our daughter Reagan, our unborn son and I will always have an empty place in our hearts because of the wonderful man we lost," said Mary Ard, Dustin's wife, in a press release. "Without the Tunnel to Towers support, I don’t believe I would be able to stay in the house my husband made a home. Dustin placed neon stars on Reagan’s bedroom ceiling that says, ‘Daddy Loves You’. … We found out we were having a son in this home. How could I leave the home where Dustin made lasting imprints on?
"I have been amazed at the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, the Special Forces Community and the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The most important thing to Dustin was his family and taking care of us. To know we are continued being taken care of, I know he is truly grateful for. … But, in all honesty, I wish I didn’t have to experience this level of support and would trade it all in for a pup tent just to have Dustin back.”
Ard was a member of Meridian Medical Arts Charter High School's first graduating class in 2006. He was born in eastern Idaho, where his father served as mayor of Ammon, and moved to Boise at age 11, according to a Facebook comment from his sister Leslie Scoresby on a post from state Rep. Rod Furniss of Rigby.