Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Thunderstorms on Tuesday night brought flash floods, wind, hail and lightning to certain pockets of Boise, Ada County and the Treasure Valley.

More could be in the offing in the coming days.

PHOTOS: Thunderstorms pelt Boise

The photos in this gallery were submitted by Idaho Press readers and reporters. More photos, plus video clips, can be viewed on the Idaho Press Facebook page.

Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis contributed to this story.

Recommended for you

Load comments