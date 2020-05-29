Tuesday is the deadline for Idaho residents to submit their completed primary ballots to their county elections office.
Election officials are advising voters who are just now receiving their ballots in the mail to immediately complete them and deliver them in person to drop-boxes outside their county election offices, as the time frame is so tight that if they’re mailed, they might not make it in time for Tuesday’s deadline. It’s not a postmark deadline; completed ballots must be in the hands of county clerks by then.
For the first time, Idaho is holding an all-absentee ballot election, due to the novel coronavirus. No in-person voting will take place.
Roughly 429,000 voters requested a ballot this year, paving the way for a potentially historic primary turnout. If all voters who requested absentee ballots actually return them and vote, Idaho would see a record-high turnout for a primary election of roughly 47.5% of registered voters.
The deadline to request a ballot was originally May 19, the scheduled Election Day, but was extended a week by court order after the problems with the Idaho Secretary of State's website kept some voters from getting their requests in on time. Roughly 14,000 people requested a ballot during that extra week.
County elections offices will start reporting results after 8 p.m. Tuesday.
All 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature are up for reelection this year, as well as three congressional seats and a number of county positions.
Voters in certain districts will also vote on a ballot measure, including:
- Wilder residents will be asked if the city should license the sale of liquor by the drink.
- The Middleton School District is seeking voter approval to run a supplemental levy of $1.5 million each year for the next two years.
- A special tax levy is on the ballot for Ada and Canyon County voters who live in the Kuna Rural Fire District. The levy would bring in an additional $1.2 million to the district per year for two years, in addition to its current budget of roughly $3 million.
- The West Ada School District will ask voters within its boundaries on May 19 to renew a two-year, $14 million per year supplemental levy.
— Reporter Betsy Z. Russell contributed.