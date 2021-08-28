BOISE — Drug overdoses claim hundreds of lives in Idaho each year, and the issue has escalated in recent years.
Earlier this month, Gov. Brad Little declared Tuesday, Aug. 31, to be Overdose Awareness Day, and the state will host Idaho’s Overdose Awareness Day event as part of International Overdose Awareness Day.
Little described the day as “an opportunity to educate the community and reduce the stigma of substance use disorders and drug-related death, and to encourage those living with substance use disorders to reach out for help,” in his proclamation designating the day.
Tuesday’s event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Idaho Capitol Building’s steps, said a news release provided by Central District Health, one of the entities organizing the event. It will include a candlelight vigil “in honor of those who have lost their lives due to fatal overdoses in 2020,” booths with “community vendors and supportive environments,” and educational trainings, such as a Naloxone (overdose reversal medication) training. Officials from different organizations, such as Recovery United and the Idaho Harm Reduction Project, also will speak.
In 2019, Majorie Wilson co-founded the Idaho Harm Reduction Project, which offers a syringe service program, a found syringe hotline and other services. Idaho did not have many of these types of services, Wilson said, though she and her co-founders saw the need.
“People who use drugs are our neighbors, our friends, our family members, and we’re simply providing the tools and education around safer use, whether it is safer distribution or access to Naloxone,” Wilson said.
“People who die of an overdose never recover,” Wilson said, “so we just want them to be safe first and foremost.” The program refers the people they serve to treatment programs if they request it, she said.
“We need to be there to help those people,” said Lindsay Brown, a lead certified peer recovery coach at Peer Recovery Supports of Idaho, noting that this is the most important thing she would like to convey to people when it comes to opioid and heroin addiction. Her organization works to tailor recovery programs to what people, or peers as they are referred to, want, she said. For example, some people who use opioids daily may be doing so because they are are concerned about quitting and becoming sick from withdrawal symptoms, she said. Her program can refer them to treatments such as medicated assisted treatment, in which an individual can receive medication to help ease the recovery process, she said.
The need for services and destigmatization seems greater than ever before. Between 2010-2019, 2,196 people died from drug overdoses in Idaho, the governor’s proclamation said. This includes 265 people in 2019, according to the Idaho Department of Public Health’s website, which showcases data through 2019. In 2020, 287 people in Idaho died from overdose, said Natalie Forbing-Orr, the public information manager for the Idaho Department of Public Health. Fifty-seven percent of drug-related deaths in Idaho involved opioids, she said.
Fentanyl overdose deaths have increased significantly in the state, from 12% of overdose deaths in 2019 to 21% of overdose deaths in 2020, Forbing-Orr said.
In 2020, the Public Health District 1 and Public Health District 5 saw the highest overdose deaths per capita, Forbing-Orr said. Public Health District 1, overseen by Panhandle District Health, includes Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai, Bennewah and Shoshone counties. Public Health District 5, overseen by South Central District Health, includes Camas, Blaine, Gooding, Lincoln, Jerome, Minidoka, Twin Falls and Cassia counties.
In 2020, Public Health District 4 and Public Health District 7 saw highest rate of suspected overdose-related emergency room visits. Public Health District 4, overseen by Central District Health, includes Ada, Elmore, Boise and Valley counties. Public Health District 7, overseen by Eastern District Health, includes Custer, Lemhi, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, Teton and Bonneville counties.
Between January 2020 and December 2020, the state saw 4,548 emergency department visits related to suspected overdose, Forbing-Orr said. The Department of Health and Welfare only began reporting out such data in July of 2019, Forbing-Orr said. In the first six months of this year, the state has seen 2,520 emergency department visits for suspected overdoses and is on pace to exceed last year’s numbers.
Idaho’s statistics reflect a grim national trend. Though overdose deaths decreased 4.1% nationally between 2017 and 2018, they increased 18.2% between May 2019 and May 2020. The use of synthetic opioids, such as methadone and fentanyl, are largely to blame for the increase, according to a report published by the CDC.
“We join organizations statewide in the fight for Idaho’s families and the future of our state and nation as we work to promote recovery and end overdose,” Little’s proclamation says.