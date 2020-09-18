BOISE — As of this week, travelers moving through security at the Boise Airport may now leave their laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on luggage.
That’s thanks to a new scanner Transportation Security Administration officers have at their disposal.
The agency installed a new computed tomography, or CT, scanner to search carry-on luggage for explosives, according to a news release from the administration. The scanner spins luggage on a conveyor belt as an X-ray camera shoots hundreds of images and creates a three-dimensional picture of the luggage on a screen for officers to see.
The agency has used CT technology for years, but it is in the process of installing the compact scanners in airports across the country, according to the release. It’s similar to CT scanners used by doctors.
“This additional capability makes it easier to detect shapes and densities of items including bulk and liquid explosives, which are the greatest threat to commercial aviation,” according to the release.
Travelers will still be required to remove travel-size liquid from their carry-on luggage prior to screening.