BOISE — The Transportation Security Administration is reminding travelers ahead of the holiday weekend to be aware of what’s in their carry-on luggage prior to reaching the security checkpoint.
On Tuesday afternoon, TSA discovered a loaded firearm in a female passenger’s bag at the Boise Airport. She was ticketed to travel to Portland International Airport.
This was the fifth firearm in carry-on luggage discovered by TSA at Boise in 2021.
A TSA officer spotted the handgun on an X-ray. Boise Airport Police Department responded to the checkpoint. The 9 millimeter Sig Sauer P365 semi-automatic pistol was loaded with 19 rounds of ammunition.
“This is another example of a passenger not taking time to check the contents of their carry-on luggage, which resulted in an expensive and inconvenient series of events,” TSA Federal Security Director for Idaho Andy Coose said in a news release. “In addition, this passenger’s actions slowed down the security screening process for travelers who were coming through the security checkpoint around the same time. With the number of people departing Boise Airport this summer, please be aware of what you have in your carry-on luggage.”
Firearms can be transported on a commercial plane only if they’re unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case, declared to the airline and placed in checked baggage. Ammunition, firearm parts and any type of replica firearm must also be placed in checked baggage.
Departing passenger screening volumes at the Boise Airport are 110% of 2019 volumes, according to TSA. Passengers are expected to increase throughout the summer months and peak during the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.
The busiest times at the airport are between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. and between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays are the busiest days.
Bringing things such as firearms and other items that aren’t allowed through security slows down the process of people getting to their gates.
More travel advice is available at tsa.gov/travel.