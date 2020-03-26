BOISE — A Transportation Security Administration officer at the Boise Airport has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the agency.
According to the administration’s website, the last day the officer worked was March 19. The officer is a baggage officer who worked in the main terminal, and whose shift is from 4 a.m. through 12:30 p.m.
The officer is one of 28 of the agency’s screening officers who has tested positive for the illness — caused by the new coronavirus — within the past 14 days. In addition to them, there are 10 non-screening employees who “have relatively limited interaction with the traveling public” who have tested positive for COVID-19, accoridng to the agency’s website.
So far, TSA employees in 14 states have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the site.
“TSA is working with the CDC and state and local health departments to monitor local situations as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public,” according to the site. “Impacted security checkpoints may close as needed, so you may be redirected to other security screening checkpoints at the airport. TSA officers remain dedicated to their mission to ensure that travelers can get to their destinations as safely and securely as possible.”
According to the Associated Press — citing Johns Hopkins University — there are now 138 confirmed cases of COVID-19, spread across 17 Idaho counties.
Sean Briggs, the Boise Airport’s marketing and communications manager, said the airport still remains open to the traveling public. He said airport employees are continuing to clean the facility at an increased rate.
Lorie Dankers, spokeswoman for the TSA, confirmed the officer is at home resting.
"Due to health and privacy concerns, TSA is unable to provide any additional information about our employee," she wrote in an email to the Idaho Press.