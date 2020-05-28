BOISE — A loaded firearm with five rounds of ammunition was found Wednesday morning by Transportation Security Administration officers at the Boise Airport inside a carry-on luggage.
The luggage belonged to a woman headed to the Salt Lake City International Airport, according to a TSA news release issued Thursday.
A TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun, a North American Arms .22 caliber revolver, on the X-ray screen during a routine luggage check about 11:40 a.m., the release said. TSA immediately notified airport law enforcement.
The woman, whose name hasn't been released, was cited with possession of a firearm at an airport checkpoint, according to the release. This is the seventh firearm discovered in carry-on luggage at the Boise Airport in 2020.
TSA will continue to review the circumstances of the most recent incident to determine a civil penalty against the woman, the release said. The recommended civil penalty for a firearm starts at $2,000, and can go up to a maximum of $10,000 per violation.
Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Ammunition and firearm parts — including firearm frames, receivers, clips and magazines — are prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be checked. Any type of replica firearm also is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.
During the check-in process at the airport, passengers must go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts before traveling.
More information about traveling with guns can be found at tsa.gov/traveler-information/firearms-and-ammunition.