BOISE — At least several hundred people gathered at the Idaho State Capitol Saturday to protest the election of Joe Biden to the presidency of the United States.
Part of a nationwide “stop the steal” movement and organized locally by MAGA girl, Saturday’s rally included speeches from Idaho legislators and other conservative leaders and activists, who claimed the presidential election was fraudulent.
The event came hours after the former vice president amassed the necessary 270 electoral college votes to clinch the presidency, ensuring the defeat of current President Donald Trump nearly a week after Election Day. The name of the event — “stop the steal” — is a reference to what Trump’s supporters say is an effort to “steal” the election through voter fraud, even though there is no credible evidence of such fraud.
Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, told the crowd from the Capitol steps that he has spoken with the U.S. Attorney General’s office and urged officials to investigate voter fraud in Democratic-led cities.
“I knew something was fishy the day after the election,” said Von Ehlinger, who was appointed by Gov. Brad Little earlier this year to District 6A in the House of Representatives and secured the seat in an unopposed election this month. “We know that there is voter fraud going on around the country.”
Von Ehlinger called for a “federal strike force” to go into major cities across the country where he claimed voter fraud was taking place.
“We are going to get President Trump reelected,” he said. “It might take some legal battles but we will get it done.”
Biden on Saturday morning crossed the winning threshold of 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania, the Associated Press reports.
Von Ehlinger referenced the fact that he was not joined by many other lawmakers in speaking at the rally.
“People ask me where all my colleagues are, and I’m not sure,” he said.
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, told the crowd “President Trump is not going away.”
Nichols urged the crowd not to believe the mainstream media regarding Biden’s election.
“We love our president,” she said. “We knew that there was going to be causes and things to steal this election from our president. This is not over, people. This is not over at all.”
Among those who spoke were Sara Brady, of Meridian, who was arrested in April after taking her children to a playground that was closed in an attempt to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. When Meridian police officers asked her to leave, she argued with them and challenged them to arrest her, which they promptly did, according to video footage of the incident.
“Trump can’t do it without us,” Brady said. “He needs all of us on the front lines.”
After about an hour, the rally moved through downtown, as the Trump supporters marched down Eighth Street toward Front Street, where they lined up along one of the busiest roads downtown.
Some counterprotesters set up across the street. One, Nick Chapa of Boise, held a sign that read “Resist Fascism, Dump Trump.” Chapa, a recent graduate of Boise State University, said he hopes Biden “brings respect and dignity back to the office” of the president.
While there was some shouting back-and-forth between protesters and counterprotesters, the rally appeared peaceful.
Trump has yet to concede the election, and in a statement Saturday, he pledged to continue legal battles over the results in several states, according to National Public Radio.
Facebook on Thursday banned a large group called “Stop the Steal” and the #stopthesteal hashtag, which Trump supporters were using to organize protests against the presidential vote count. Some members had called for violence, the Associated Press reports, while many falsely claimed that Democrats are “stealing” the election from Republicans.