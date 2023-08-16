BOISE — Boise State University's numbers in key areas — enrollment, research funding and philanthropy — have continued to rise, according to BSU President Marlene Tromp.
Tromp gave the annual State of the University address Wednesday morning to a large crowd in the Morrison Center.
Idaho’s largest university has come a long way since it was founded more than 90 years ago, she said.
“We are no longer that small institution that we began as in 1932, we are a powerhouse university that is leading in so many areas,” Tromp said.
After dipping during the pandemic, enrollment from Idaho students went up 20% last year and another 6% this year, she said.
This aligns with the university’s strategic plan, which was updated during the pandemic. The new core goals are “improve educational access and student success, innovation for institutional access, advance research and creative activity, foster thriving community and trailblaze programs and partnerships.”
The fall of 2022 saw an increase in Idaho Pell Grant recipients and first-generation students as well as increased enrollment of local Hispanic and Latino students.
Tromp highlighted the “15 to start” program, which allows high school students to earn 15 college credits before starting college to jumpstart their university careers.
Researchers at BSU brought in a record-breaking $91 million this year, which included a record-breaking single $16 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a project to bring locally sourced food into school lunchrooms.
“Our research moves the line of knowledge, it changes what we know,” Tromp said, “and our students becoming engaged in that research changes how they think.”
As part of its goal to foster a thriving community, BSU added three new hires: President’s Professor of Public Scholarship and Engagement Brian Wampler, Chief Human Resources Officer Bill Brady and Vice Provost for Community Engagement and Belonging Lisa Phillips.
Tromp touted the Institute for Advancing American Values, which was created in 2021 in response to the Legislature cutting BSU’s budget because of concerns it was indoctrinating students with leftist values, Boise State Public Radio reported. This year, Tromp faced similar scrutiny from lawmakers over positions hired related to "diversity, equity and inclusion."
The institute is designed to bring people from different ideologies together.
“So instead of beginning at the point of issues where people might have conflict, we begin at the point of values, so that we can actually create dialogue,” she said.
She said the institute is slated to host an event in Coeur d’Alene soon.
Tromp again highlighted the partnership she finalized at this year’s G7 Summit in Hiroshima, in which the university will be part of an international semiconductor training and research initiative. She originally announced this collaboration in May, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Along with this effort, Tromp said Wednesday the university would introduce a Semiconductor for All certification, which students from any degree program could earn.
One of the ongoing research projects the president underscored was the university’s team trying to tackle the temperature problem of quantum computing. Quantum computers are exceedingly powerful and unimaginably fast, but they generate a lot of heat and thus usually operate in rooms that are minus 421 degrees Fahrenheit, just above absolute zero.
BSU’s interdisciplinary qDNA research group is working to create an organic architecture that would achieve quantum entanglement but not need to be kept in such frigid conditions.
“If we solve room temperature quantum computing on this campus, Boise State University will change the world,” Tromp said.
In her time as president, Tromp brought Boise State onto the national Council on Competitiveness, which is aimed at “increasing national productivity and delivering inclusive prosperity for every American,” according to its website.
Tromp announced that Boise will host a national competitiveness event this year.
This year also marked record-breaking philanthropy to the university with $58.5 million brought in. She said in late October, the university would launch its “most ambitious” campaign for donations with goals related to student access, faculty innovation and athletics.
“This really is a path-breaking, innovative university that changes people’s lives and is doing incredible things to change the world,” Tromp said toward the close of the address. “You’ve just heard a fraction of the ways in which that’s happening today.”