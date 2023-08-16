Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Boise State University's numbers in key areas — enrollment, research funding and philanthropy — have continued to rise, according to BSU President Marlene Tromp.

Tromp gave the annual State of the University address Wednesday morning to a large crowd in the Morrison Center.

BSU State of the University

Boise State University President Dr. Marlene Tromp delivers the annual State of the University address Wednesday at the Morrison Center. 

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

Recommended for you

Load comments