If temperatures reach triple digits again Wednesday, Boise will set a record for most consecutive days over 100 degrees.
The high mark was tied Tuesday afternoon at nine straight days when temperatures topped 100, National Weather Service Boise Meteorologist Stefanie Henry said.
July 6, 2021
“The weather pattern has been kind of a perfect storm for prolonged heat,” Henry said. “Try to stay cool and in the shade, try to limit outdoors, go outside during the coolest time of the day, which is early morning or late at night."
An upper-level high pressure has been sitting over the West, she said. Heat from the Southwestern United States has been building since the spring and heat is rising into the northern and northwestern United States.
Boise at 107 degrees at 413 PM MDT, a record high for today and not done yet. Previous record for July 6 was 105 in 2007. #idwx— NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) July 6, 2021
“It’s been really persistent,” she said. “Because it’s kind of locked in place at the moment.”
Also, Boise has set a record for the greatest number of days in a row with a minimum temperature of 70 or above, at 10. The previous record, set in 2015, was a five consecutive days.
One way to beat the heat in the evening can be spending time outside. But during this wave, temperatures have not become particularly cool during the night.
“The prolonged heat, it has a cumulative effect. The more days, the more dangerous it’s becoming,” Henry said. “It's really hard to cool off at night if there’s no air conditioning or if people aren't getting shelter somewhere where there’s air-conditioning, it could be really dangerous.”
Heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer.
A weak cold front will come from the Pacific and move to the north, Henry said, but will only bring temperatures down into the upper 90s Thursday and Friday in Boise.
“Then we’ll return back to the heat for the weekend and into next week,” she added. “There’s a couple days we’ll cool down into the upper 90s again on Monday and Tuesday, but it’s really not much of a relief.”
Plus, the three-month outlook through September shows a high probability of above-average temperatures.
“We could dip below normal. For July, our normal is low 90s so we could briefly dip below if we get lucky,” she said.
Dry weather in the west and high pressure is a typical pattern, but one of the reasons for the abnormal temperatures is lack of snowfall. Then the drought enhances the heat, and then once it’s hot, the area dries faster. More heat follows and the situation can persist longer.
“It has a positive feedback loop,” she said. “It’s not the first time this has happened, but we’re definitely breaking some records.”
Currently, all of Idaho is in a drought save for a spot in eastern Idaho near Rexburg classified as abnormally dry, according to the June 29 UNL Drought Monitor map of the state.
On the June 15 map, areas in Ada, Canyon and several other counties were classified as abnormally dry. The area near Rexburg was classified as no drought two weeks ago.
Also, some smoke is coming into the valley at night from fires in northern California so it might seem a little hazy.
“Right now, the air quality isn't too bad but when it starts getting bad, it could be really dangerous for the lungs. It’s definitely recommended to stay indoors when the smoke becomes (at) unhealthy levels,” Henry said. “We’ve been so hot and dry, the season could be more active...we’ll have to wait and see.”
Wednesday’s Air Quality Index is expected to be around 63, and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued a yellow/moderate air quality advisory for Wednesday for the Treasure Valley.
"The air quality is deteriorating, which can impact the health of sensitive populations like children, the elderly, and people with lung and heart conditions," the advisory said.