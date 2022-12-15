Idaho’s hospitals aren’t in crisis standards of care, yet,but health officials say that could soon change due to a trifecta of viruses surging around the holidays.
“Coming into this fall and winter, we were worried about the impact of three respiratory diseases circulating at the same time,” Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said during an agency press briefing on the issue Thursday afternoon. “Unfortunately, we have seen our concerns turn into reality, creating something we call the triple-demic.”
Influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 have all simultaneously descended on Idaho’s general population, creating a challenging situation for hospitals.
“Let me be clear, hospitals across the state are full and under a tremendous amount of stress,” Jeppesen said.
Unlike previous years’ bouts of viral surges, this year, viruses of concern, namely influenza and COVID-19, have been surging at the same time, according to Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist for Idaho Department of Health and Welfare's Division of Public Health. And not only have the viruses been surging, but they’ve also led to an increase in hospitalizations.
“Since the first of November … the admission of patients with confirmed influenza infections have increased by roughly 100 fold,” Turner said, "while admissions of patients with confirmed COVID-19 have increased by just over 70%.”
Turner said current data show COVID-19 test positivity rate at 8% — the state’s goal is 5% — RSV test positivity is 20.6%, down from its peak of 24%, and influenza is trending upward at 31.45%. COVID-19 test positivity is also expected to increase after the holidays.
Dr. James Souza, chief physician executive for St. Luke’s Health System, said St. Luke’s hospitals are currently working in “contingency operations” where health care workers are “stretching” and “innovating” to provide a basic standard of care.
According to Souza, hospital staff are using different floors than usual for certain patients, there are longer emergency room wait times, there are longer waits for hospital beds. They even had to cancel elective surgeries in pediatrics this week.
In fact, in the conference call on Thursday, health officials from across the state emphasized that a big concern is what they are seeing in the pediatrics units of hospitals. Especially when it comes to RSV.
“The main issue with these kiddos is airway inflammation and mucus in their really small airways,” Souza said.
Souza said pediatrics units are filling up and patients who would normally be treated on the pediatrics floors are being moved to other areas in the hospital typically meant for adult patients — something that St. Luke’s has never had to do before. Hospitals are also having difficulty obtaining common medications like amoxicillin, albuterol, children’s liquid Tylenol and Ibuprofen.
While the state has not currently issued crisis standards of care, Jeppesen said, his department has started to prepare in case it does receive a request from one of the hospitals. In the same vein, Souza said his team has started to prepare and plan for if it needs to make such a request.
In light of all this, state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn said one of her main focuses going into the holidays is educating Idahoans on ways they can stay healthy. Measures that can be taken include wearing a face mask if you go somewhere that is crowded indoors, getting appropriate flu vaccines and COVID-19 booster shots, staying home if you are feeling sick, washing your hands and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands.
“Taking these precautions works, we know it works,” Hahn said. “We don't want your holiday gift giving to be the gift of sickness and we also want everyone to have a happy and healthy holiday season.”