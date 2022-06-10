BOISE — On a sunny Friday morning, around 100 people sat in the shade of the trees at Eagle Rock Park, formerly known as Quarry View Park.
The park was renamed to recognize the previous indigenous inhabitants of the land.
Shoshone-Paiute tribal leader Brian Thomas stood at the podium, speaking familiarly to the crowd in front of him.
“Do you have a speech? I don’t, I speak from the heart,” he joked before the others speakers arrived.
Thursday marked the beginning of the 11th annual Return of the Boise Valley People event, with activities and presentations continuing through Sunday.
Boise Valley people refers to the tribes that lived in the area before being forcibly removed in the 1800s with the discovery of gold and silver. Before Boise, the land was originally inhabited by the Shoshone, Bannock and Northern Paiute people, according to an event press release.
In memoriam of the area’s history and the culture passed down by their ancestors, many tribe members from different towns in the Pacific Northwest traveled to Boise for the weekend.
A welcoming ceremony held Thursday included tribal leaders speaking in front of Boise City Hall.
Diane Teeman, chairperson of the Burns Paiute Tribe, had just gotten into town for the weekend’s events and described the annual return as a family reunion.
“It’s strange how history makes things happen,” Teeman said during Thursday’s ceremony. “We’re one big extended family … our blood is here, the bones of our family.”
Wilson Wewa has served on the Tribal Council of the Warm Springs Reservation in Oregon.
He remembers his grandmother’s stories, including the forced removal of tribes to today’s current five reservations.
“In my opinion, if we were not on reservations, we would’ve assimilated,” Wewa said.
In the forced travel, Wewa’s relatives told him of babies abandoned in snow banks and the elderly being left behind as they couldn’t keep up. While it was not a written history Wewa learned, he expressed the importance of carrying on their history through oral storytelling.
In his 20’s, tribal leader Thomas lived with his grandmothers. Without power in the evenings, he remembers sitting around with his older family members telling stories.
“I have not learned from the book,” Thomas explained. “Our ancestors that have passed on told us verbally what happened, over across the deserts, Boise Valley, Weiser to Bruneau Valley.”
As the event continued into Friday’s gathering at Eagle Rock Park, the Boise Valley tribes celebrated a significant donation.
Tom Terteling owned 40 acres of land that were discovered to hold the remains of a former Boise Valley people campsite, Dry Creek Rockshelter. In honoring the history of the site, Terteling decided to donate the land to five local tribes.
“This is not our property, these are not our artifacts,” Terteling said. “These belonged to the people that lived there, anywhere from 6,000 to 10,000 years ago.”
BSU archeology professor Erick Robinson and his students have been working on the excavation of the site where the team found artifacts dating back to 8,000 years ago. Robinson said the project has deepened his knowledge of local tribal history, something he hadn’t been taught before.
“Having an opportunity that I didn’t have in Oklahoma, which was growing up realizing the exact history of the area where I grew up,” he said. “I wasn’t taught who were the original inhabitants of where I grew up.”
Terteling and Robinson were gifted Teton trade blankets designed by a Boise Valley descendent for the donation.
“It’s hard to find the words to thank these folks,” Thomas said.
Friday’s activities continued with a 4 p.m. tank naming ceremony and 6 p.m. dinner both at Gowen Field.
Saturday morning will begin with a sunrise ceremony at 6:30 a.m. followed by a 8 a.m. walk at Eagle Rock Park. Moving to Gowen Field for lunch at noon, there will be activities there throughout the rest of the day.
Events will conclude Sunday with a final 6:30 a.m. sunrise ceremony at Eagle Rock Park.