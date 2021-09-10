BOISE — A trial is set for a wrongful termination lawsuit by a former Boise Police officer.
Michael Ziegenhein in January sued the city of Boise because, he claims, he was retaliated against for providing information during an Internal Affairs investigation. The city plans to fight that claim before a jury.
Ziegenhein’s firing on July 30, 2020, a year and a half after joining the Boise Police Department, violated the Idaho Protection of Public Employees Act, which protects whistle blowers from retaliation, the suit alleges. It was also a wrongful termination in violation of public policy, and it was an intentional and/or negligent infliction of emotional distress, the suit alleges.
Ziegenhein claims he was fired — and later harassed — because he corroborated allegations of record tampering made by fellow officers, Jeffrey Triplett, Joshua Keyser and Sierrna Berg, who also were either fired or say they were forced to resign from the department.
Soon after he provided information to Internal Affairs, the department began disciplining Ziegenhein, the suit alleges. In March 2020, he was disciplined for using profanity toward someone “who was attacking him” during a traffic stop. About a week later, Ziegenhein was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into whether he violated policies for arrests made “while responding to a loud party complaint where drugs and juveniles were present.”
After he was fired, Ziegenhein was subject to a “smear campaign,” when department officials contacted his subsequent employer, the suit alleges.
Ziegenhein’s termination “was motivated by his participating in an investigation and reporting fabricated and fraudulent alteration of documents pertaining to” his field training classmates, the lawsuit says.
Monetary damages will be proven at trial, the suit says.
Boise city attorneys deny Ziegenhein’s allegations. They argue, adverse action alleged by Ziegenhein “occurred for legitimate non-retaliatory reasons,” and damages, “if any, were caused by his own acts or omissions for which” the city is “not responsible.”
Both Ziegenhein and city attorneys requested a jury trial, which has been set for June 7, 2022.
Ziegenhein is the fourth former Boise Police officer who claims the department retaliated against them after they cooperated with Internal Affairs investigators when a training officer was accused of assault.
On March 7, 2019, a class of Boise Police Department Advanced Academy trainees were engaged in a body measurement exercise, during which a training officer, Josh Kincaid, allegedly put a trainee, Nate Gifford, in a chokehold. Triplett, Keyser and Berg in 2019 filed tort claims accusing fellow officers of tampering with their Field Training Officer program records after they witnessed, and reported, the alleged “violent and unwarranted” assault by a training officer.
Keyser filed a lawsuit against the city, which was dismissed on July 19. According to court records, the case was dismissed after Keyser’s attorney withdrew from the case and Keyser failed to solicit another, or signify he would represent himself, prior to a court-mandated deadline.
Berg last year filed a federal lawsuit against the city, alleging job discrimination based on sex. Her case is ongoing.