BOISE — A Meridian woman arrested in April for attending a planned protest at a playground closed because of the coronavirus’ spread now has a two-day trial scheduled for mid-February.
Sara Brady, 40, faces one count of misdemeanor trespassing. The charge stems from an April 21 incident, caught on video and released on social media, in which Brady took her children to a playground in Meridian’s Julius M. Kleiner Park. Officials in March had closed the playground in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. According to the video footage, when Meridian police officers arrived, Brady argued with them about the constitutionality of the decision to close the playground before putting her arms behind her back and asking the officer to arrest her. He promptly did so.
During Monday’s virtual hearing, Ada County Magistrate Judge Adam Kimball scheduled the trial for Feb. 17-18. Brady herself spoke to the judge during the hearing, and expressed a desire to get the trial over with.
“It’s very stressful to be carrying on a legal situation this far, I mean we’re going to be at a year in April,” she said. “So I’d like to call it a day.”
Yet the case’s prosecutor, Kerry Michaelson, pointed out prosecutors never received the necessary evidence from Brady’s previous attorney they needed in order to move forward. She noted prosecutors in August delivered all the necessary evidence they were required to give Brady.
“It’s not my fault she’s not provided discovery,” Michaelson told the judge.
Both Michaelson and Brady’s new attorney, Jason Mackrill, who took over her representation on Friday, said they doubted the trial would last only a single day. Both said they thought they would need time for jury selection.
Michaelson said she wanted to receive the necessary evidence from Mackrill before the end of the year, so prosecutors can review it. Kimball gave Mackrill until Dec. 31 to deliver it to prosecutors.
Mackrill said he hadn’t talked to Brady’s previous lawyer about why prosecutors didn’t have the evidence. He said Dec. 31 was an appropriate deadline.
“I don’t see that being a problem,” he said.