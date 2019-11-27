BOISE — A judge on Friday scheduled a 2021 trial date in the case of a man accused of stabbing nine people at a Boise apartment complex in June 2018.
The trial for Timmy Kinner Jr., 31, has been postponed by a year and is now set for Feb. 2, 2021, according to a scheduling order issued Friday by 4th District Court Judge Nancy Baskin.
That order pushed the trial back from its previously selected date, which was in January 2020.
The new date means the trial will take place more than two and a half years after the night of June 30, 2018, when police and prosecutors say Kinner stabbed nine people — six of them children — at an apartment complex near State Street and Wylie Lane.
One of the children Kinner is accused of stabbing, Ruya Kadir, 3, later died of her injuries.
Kinner is charged with first-degree murder as a result, and faces the death penalty if convicted. He is also charged with eight counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, burglary and the sentence enhancement for use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime.
At an Oct. 23 hearing, Baskin agreed to grant a motion from Kinner’s attorneys to push the date back, according to court minutes from the hearing. Attorneys have asked for a two-month trial setting, and the order specifies a pool of 300 potential jurors should be provided.
Early on in the case, Kinner’s attorneys said they had concerns about his mental health. Some days, they said, he did not seem to be able to communicate effectively, and they were worried he would not be able to adequately assist in his own defense.
In December, a psychiatrist opined Kinner was not competent to stand trial. Later, Baskin declared Kinner dangerously mentally ill and ordered he should be committed to a ward at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, so doctors could treat him and attempt to restore him to competency.
Public information about the case became sparse after that. Documents filed in the case were almost always filed alongside a motion to seal them, and those orders were granted by the judge. Kinner appeared in court for a string of hearings throughout 2019, many of which were competency hearings, but those hearings were not open to the public.
Then, in October, Baskin ruled Kinner was fit for trial, although his attorneys filed an objection to that order, according to the Idaho Supreme Court online repository. The case’s registry of actions on the repository shows the objection was filed, although that, too, has been sealed.
Baskin did agree to move the trial date, however. Friday’s scheduling order included deadlines for several other matters in the case. Discovery, for instance — the process through which attorneys exchange evidence and information in preparation for trial — must be completed by Dec. 1, 2020. Attorneys also must file their lists of witnesses and exhibits by Jan. 21, 2021, according to the order.
The case’s next court date — to discuss a motion to disclose jurors' votes — is set for Tuesday. Kinner was indicted by a grand jury, but it was not known if the jurors' votes referred to in the iCourt repository involved the grand jury votes.
Another hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 19, when attorneys will discuss prosecutors’ motion to admit autopsy photographs of Kadir, according to the Idaho Supreme Court’s online records repository.