CALDWELL — Numerous witnesses testified Wednesday to the role a Nampa man played in the 2018 robbery of a 16-year-old boy who was murdered hours after the robbery occurred.
Jose Manuel Menchaca is charged with aiding and abetting a robbery — a charge that carries a penalty of up to life in prison if convicted. Menchaca, who pleaded not guilty, was indicted by a grand jury in December 2018, along with seven others, several of whom are related to him.
The eight individuals were charged in relation to the robbery or murder, some in both incidents, of Roberto Gomez, who was shot multiple times at the intersection of 11th Avenue North and Powell Avenue in Nampa on Sept. 25, 2018 — the same date and location of the robbery, which occurred four hours before the 16-year-old’s death. Ultimately, Juan Manuel Menchaca Olvera, Menchaca’s nephew, was convicted in October 2019 of killing and robbing Gomez.
For the purpose of Menchaca’s trial, the subsequent homicide was not allowed to be discussed per a motion submitted by defense attorney Ken Stringfield. It was granted by 3rd District Judge Andrea Courtney last summer to ensure the jury wasn’t confused or prejudiced in any way; only the robbery could be explored when it came time for trial.
According to witness testimony on the second day of the jury trial, a string of verbal and physical altercations occurred just moments before the alleged incident and on Sept. 24. These events were outlined for the jury, as Canyon County deputy prosecutors Brad Knell and Kara Przybos presented the State’s case.
At the time, Gomez lived in an RV with his brother, Alejandro “Alex” Castellon, and a close family friend, Kurt Bates, both of whom spoke Wednesday. The RV, owned by Bates, was parked next to a house on Powell Avenue in north Nampa.
The day before the shooting, Olvera and a man identified in court only as Loon came to the RV, according to testimony from Castellon and Bates. An altercation broke out, and Loon allegedly slapped Olvera in the face. Both men said Gomez stood up for Olvera, telling Loon not to put his hands on him again since Olvera was a minor.
Olvera’s mother, Maribel Menchaca, who also is charged in the case, reportedly heard about the altercation and became upset. The next day, Sept. 25, she and a few other women confronted Gomez at the RV, Castellon said in court. Maribel Menchaca, Menchaca’s sister, allegedly screamed at Gomez and hit him, ripped off his chain necklace and threw it in his face.
Castellon said Maribel Menchaca was angry at Gomez for not sticking up for her son, whose teeth had been knocked loose due to the slap by Loon. She and the women then left briefly before returning about 6:40 p.m. with a group of men and teenage boys, which included her son and brother.
Once they arrived at the RV, Menchaca punched Gomez in the jaw, knocking him to the ground. He then watched the other group members rob and beat the 16-year-old, Castellon said.
While Gomez was on the ground, Gabriel Hernandez stole various items from Gomez, such as a necklace and watch, Castellon said. At the same time, Olvera entered the RV and found a gun — the same weapon he later used to kill Gomez.
On Wednesday, jurors heard from Hernandez, who was convicted accessory to harbor a felon, intimidating a witness and concealing evidence in May 2019, and another one of the eight individuals charged in the case, Elizabeth “Liz” Esparza.
Esparza told the court she had accompanied Maribel Menchaca during the first confrontation on Sept. 25. But she wasn’t present for the alleged robbery later that day. She is charged with aiding and abetting a robbery, accessory to a felony, and perjury. Since Esparza’s case is ongoing, she was granted immunity by prosecutors for her testimony.
Before the pair testified, Olvera took the stand. He declined to answer all question from prosecutors and pleaded pursuant to the Fifth Amendment in light of his ongoing appeal. The Fifth Amendment, part of the Bill of Rights, states that a defendant won’t be forced to serve as a witness in a case against them.
Przybos said the prosecutor’s office was warned of Olvera’s plan ahead of time by the boy’s defense attorney, and because of this, his testimony — or lack thereof — wasn’t heard by the jury.
The trial, which ended Wednesday with Hernandez, a witness for the prosecution, still on the stand, will resume 9 a.m. Thursday at the Canyon County Courthouse.