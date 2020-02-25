CALDWELL — A jury trial began Tuesday for a Nampa man accused of aiding and abetting a robbery in September 2018, which later led to the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy.
Jose Manuel Menchaca was indicted by a grand jury in December 2018 for his role in the alleged robbery of Roberto Gomez, who was shot multiple times at the intersection of 11th Avenue North and Powell Avenue in Nampa. The then 39-year-old was charged along with seven others, several of whom were related to him, and pleaded not guilty to the felony.
During the trial's opening statements Tuesday, Canyon County Deputy Prosecutor Kara Przybos detailed Menchaca's actions for the 12-member jury, which had been selected that same day, and their subsequent impact on the chain of events that resulted in Gomez's death.
Przybos said Menchaca approached Gomez just outside his north Nampa residence about 6:40 p.m. Sept. 25, 2018. He then punched the 16-year-old in the face, knocking him to the ground.
"Other members of (Menchaca's) family and friends joined in," she said.
Two of these individuals were Juan Manuel Menchaca Olvera, Menchaca's nephew, and Gabriel Hernandez, Pryzbos said. The boys, both 17, were 16 years old when the incident occurred, and have since been sentenced to prison for their roles.
Przybos said while Gomez was on the ground, Hernandez was able to steal various items from the 16-year-old, such as a necklace and watch. At the same time, she added, Olvera, who was convicted of the boy's death in October 2019, was able to sneak around the group and into a RV where Gomez had been staying. Inside, Menchaca's nephew found a gun — the same weapon he used to kill Gomez, sometimes called Robert, about four hours later.
"Now this attack didn't last long — five minutes max. But during the course of this attack on Robert Gomez, (Menchaca's) family and friends were able to steal from him using force or fear, and that is robbery," Przybos said. "By the end of this trial, you are going to know exactly what part the defendant played in this attack on Robert. You're going to know that he started it; he started the attack and he enabled Gabriel Hernandez and his nephew to be able to steal from Robert — and that is aiding and abetting."
Menchaca's defense attorney, Ken Springfield, provided a different — albeit similar — view of the events.
Yes, Menchaca punched Gomez, Springfield said. But he didn't know the boy was going to be robbed.
"Jose (Menchaca) went over to Robert's place, and you know what? He slugged him. He slugged him right on the jaw," Springfield said. "He shouldn't have done that. … He didn't hit Robert in self-defense; he hit Robert to support his family."
Springfield said Menchaca had accompanied Hernandez, Olvera and Maribel Menchaca, his sister and Olvera's mother, to confront Gomez out of a familial obligation, not to help rob the teen.
Menchaca's trial is scheduled to continue at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday before 3rd District Judge Andrea Courtney.
Four defendants have ongoing cases, including Maribel Menchaca and one teenager, who is being charged as a juvenile. Jose Menchaca, Olvera’s brother, and Olivia Hernandez were sentenced for their involvement in 2019.