BOISE — More than once during the first day of testimony in the trial of a man accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl, the case’s alleged victim said she had tried to forget the things she had to testify about.
Now 17 years old, the girl, who will not be identified by the Idaho Press, was 15 and 16 at the time prosecutors say Darin Ogden, then 44, abused her. He faces eight charges, including four counts of lewd conduct with a child younger than 16. All but one of the charges he faces, disseminating material harmful to a minor, are felonies. Prosecutors say he committed those crimes throughout 2018, ending in September of that year, when police began to investigate.
Ogden, who was a childhood friend of the girl’s mother who reconnected with her by chance in the fall of 2017, had “an extensive relationship” with the girl, Erin Pittenger, one of the case’s prosecutors, said in her opening statement Monday afternoon. She added “that relationship consisted of the defendant sexually abusing (the girl) and exploiting her to take sexual photos.”
Ogden began spending time with the family after getting back in touch with the girl’s mother in the fall of 2017. He spent time at the family’s house in Northwest Boise and would sometimes eat meals there; he also spent the night at times, the girl’s mother testified in court Monday.
He spent a lot of time with the girl, a fair amount of it alone and at night, the girl’s mother, who will not be identified out of concern for identifying the girl herself, said in court. At the time, the girl was trying to get her driver’s license, and she had to log a certain number of driving hours to do so. She would sometimes go driving with Odgen because of that, the girl’s mother said.
The girl’s mother had misgivings about Ogden’s relationship with her daughter, she said.
“I did not like the fact that they stayed out so late,” the girl’s mother said in court. “I just did not think that was appropriate, and sometimes they would be a little bit too close and I would tell (her) … you don’t get too close to a man of his age, or that close to any man in general.”
In one specific instance, she remembered, she asked Ogden to make sure he brought the girl home early, because the girl had to be somewhere early the next day. He didn’t do that though.
“He did not respect my wishes at all,” she said.
The first time he touched the girl inappropriately was in the spring of 2018, not long before she turned 16, the girl testified in court. She said she’d asked Ogden for a kiss, and he told her to go to sleep instead. She then said he touched her inappropriately. In court, Dan Dinger, another of the case’s prosecutors, asked her if that was something she wanted to happen.
“Not really, I just wanted a kiss at the time,” she said.
There were other times when he touched her sexually, she said, although she said she was confused at first because he denied the incidents. She said she gave him verbal permission during at least one of the incidents.
“I do remember that the first few instances of sexual contact with Darin happened, and then he said that they didn’t happen,” the girl said in court. “And so then I was just wondering if they actually happened or not because there had been an instance beforehand where a guy said that something actually didn’t happen. And so because of that prior instance I was wondering if I made it up again.”
More than once in court on Monday, she said she had been trying to forget the details of what happened with Ogden, which was why she had a hard time recalling them on the witness stand sometimes.
Nancy Callahan, one of Ogden’s defense attorneys, pressed her for details.
“Well, you told (police) about this incident, right?” Callahan said, in reference to one of the incidents.
“Well that was a long time ago and I remembered it better,” the girl said.
The girl estimated the abuse occurred between 10 and 20 times, and, prosecutors say, it took place throughout the Boise area — at the girl’s home and in a Winnebago that Ogden used, for example.
Eventually, in the early hours of Sept. 4, 2018, her mother remembered, police arrived at the home and asked for permission to look through the girl's cellphone. Her mother granted police that permission. Officers also searched Ogden’s phone; they eventually found exploitative images of the girl, prosecutors said. In her opening statement, Pittenger, the prosecutor, said Ogden “used her to produce sexually explicit photos.”
True Pearce, another of Ogden’s attorneys, told jurors in his own opening statement that they would encounter contradictions in the evidence and statements to police.
The trial is expected to last for one week, and is scheduled to resume Tuesday.