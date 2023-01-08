BOISE—As the morning fog lifted on Friday, Akasha the tiger had a surprise waiting in her enclosure. She noticed the fir tree almost immediately, making a beeline for it and quickly discovering ground meat hidden under its branches.
The fir tree was a donation from Jordan’s Garden Center and Seasonal Market—owner Jordan Risch has made it a habit to donate some of the leftover Christmas trees to Zoo Boise. While the zoo doesn’t take donations from the general public, they take Risch’s trees.
In early December, General Curator Harry Peachey was looking forward to giving Akasha, an Amur tiger, some trees since she has a habit of playing hide and seek with staff.
“She’s been a lot of fun since she got here,” Peachey said.
Akasha is 12 years old and moved to the zoo in May for her “retigerment,” Executive Director Gene Peacock said.
“She’s got a big personality,” Peacock said. “She is a very interactive tiger, so she recognizes those of us who work at the zoo, who she sees routinely.”
Peacock and the zoo staff look for anything to add to stimulate natural behaviors—like fir trees—to help animals’ health, physical state and mental well being.
According to Jeff Agosta, who does marketing for the zoo, several animals were recipients of the trees this year: hyenas, goats, baboons, African wild dogs and of course, Akasha. The trees are used strictly for enrichment and while they’re not something the zoo actively seeks out, it’s nice when people like Risch donate them, Agosta said.
The zoo usually tries to do something special for the animals around the holidays, creating for different occasions—crafting presents for the animals to rip open around Christmastime, making paper mache easter eggs with treats for the animals inside, special cakes on birthdays, and blood sickles and fruit juice sickles to help keep animals cool during the summer, Agosta said.
“We treat them as wild animals as best we can,” Agosta said. “They get better healthcare than most humans do.”
The zoo is also knee-deep in conservation work—part of every admission and every membership at Zoo Boise goes to conservation.
“We actually give a larger percentage of our budget than pretty much any zoo in the country,” Agosta said. “We were the first zoo to have automatic conservation built into admission.”
On top of that money, the zoo also does different fundraisers for conservation, Agosta said.
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-847aa9fc-7fff-ddf1-e9e1-aecb2c17c523”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-847aa9fc-7fff-ddf1-e9e1-aecb2c17c523”}“We always appreciate the support we get form the public. Even through the recent pandemic people have visited the zoo,” Peacock said. “It really means a lot to us that people feel connections to the zoo. It helps us with our efforts in conservation.”{/span}{/span}