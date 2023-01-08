Support Local Journalism


BOISE—As the morning fog lifted on Friday, Akasha the tiger had a surprise waiting in her enclosure. She noticed the fir tree almost immediately, making a beeline for it and quickly discovering ground meat hidden under its branches.

The fir tree was a donation from Jordan’s Garden Center and Seasonal Market—owner Jordan Risch has made it a habit to donate some of the leftover Christmas trees to Zoo Boise. While the zoo doesn’t take donations from the general public, they take Risch’s trees.

