BOISE — After canceling the 2020 festival, Treefort announced Tuesday the new options for fans looking to help the festival stay afloat during the pandemic, including the opportunity to become a co-owner.
Through the crowdfunding site WeFunder, Treefort is offering music fans the chance to invest directly in the festival.
“We’ve reached a crossroads that requires a new approach, and rather than involving traditional private equity or other large investors, we’ve chosen to give our fans an opportunity to invest in the fest — because y'all have helped build this entire Treefort experience since day one,” Megan Stoll, marketing director for Treefort Music Fest, said in a press release. “We can't think of a better sustainable business model than for our festival to be owned by the community that critically shapes our culture.”
Along with the title of co-owner, investors will unlock certain perks by contributing, including early ticket access and custom merchandise.
According to Treefort, the official launch of their WeFunder page is scheduled for 7 a.m. Friday.
The festival, a March tradition in Boise since 2012 that showcases over 400 bands and other artists, is postponed to September of 2021 because of the spread of the coronavirus.
Current ticket holders will be contacted directly with options for their 2020 ticket, including transferring to 2021, donating all or a portion of their ticket price, transferring to a friend for 2021, or receiving a full refund. Ticket holders can make a decision beginning Monday, Aug. 3, and must submit a decision by midnight Sept. 23. If a ticket holder does not submit a decision, their ticket will automatically roll over to Treefort 2021.
