BOISE — The city of Boise let out a collective groan at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
That's when the organizers of Treefort Music Fest announced the postponement of the festival, citing coronavirus concerns.
The festival, which was scheduled to take place March 25–29, is rescheduled for Sept. 23–27, according to a news release from Marissa Lovell, spokeswoman for the festival. The decision was made with support from the city of Boise and Idaho’s Central District Health, the release said.
The announcement wasn't unexpected. The festival posted a page about coronavirus concerns on its website on Friday, stating it was keeping in close contact with local health officials and offering refunds for attendees.
As more information on COVID-19 has guided increased efforts at limiting social contact, South by Southwest, a film and culture festival in Austin, Texas, was cancelled Friday and Coachella, a music festival in California, announced Tuesday it would postpone until October.
“In light of event cancellations around the globe and uncertainty about how this outbreak will impact Idaho, it was decided that postponing our festival is the best way to reduce unknown risk for our community,” said Lori Shandro, festival producer and co-founder, was quoted as saying in the release. “It was by no means an easy decision, but we recognize the far-reaching impact of our festival and our top priority is and always will be community.”
All tickets will be valid for the September dates, according to the Treefort website, and tickets are also available for purchase through Sept. 27. The website is also the go-to for band changes refund requests.
As of Wednesday morning, Idaho still did not have a confirmed case of the coronavirus, according to a state website set up to provide information about the illness. According to that site, 67 people have been tested for the illness through the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, and five people are currently being monitored.
LOCAL BUSINESSES REACT
Jeremy Aevermann, co-owner of Solid Grill & Bar, Liquid Lounge and Liquid Laughs, which is also the home to Treefort's Comedyfort, said he's disappointed by the announcement, but not surprised.
"I am obviously sad that Treefort/Comedyfort won’t be happening this month, but this is the responsible thing to do at this point," Aevermann said. "With people traveling from all over the U.S and other countries it makes sense to postpone it to be safe."
Aevermann said Liquid Laughs plans on hosting comics in the March 25-29 time slot. "We will still have great comedy shows that week," he said. "We are working out logistics of which comics are still coming to town." The website will be updated with changes.
"This is a time that people really need a great laugh," said Aevermann, "but it might not be the right time for people to be traveling all over the country. I’m totally stoked for Treefort in September."
Elizabeth Tullis is the owner of Txikiteo and the Modern Hotel and Bar, which has always been a regular Treefort stomping grounds — Burning Lamb and Camp Modern are annual Treefort traditions — and it is located in the heart of the Treefort map.
"I knew this was under consideration with the Treefort folks for quite a while," said Tullis, "It didn't really surprise me. And I think they made the right decision."
There were so many factors to take into consideration, Tullis said, listing the bands, Treefort staff and volunteers, attendees, the travel to and from.
"I think they handled it with a lot of integrity. I think they did the right thing and I think they did it very well. … Of course, I'm sad to see it go. It was like a rite of spring," she said.
Tullis added that the hotel had been getting cancellations even before Treefort began issuing refunds.
"Business travel has been curtailed," she said. "We've felt this every day for the past month. How we're going to get through this … we will, we will," Tullis said, with a sigh.
"I've never been through anything like this in the 40 years I've been in the hospitality business … we just have to adjust our operations accordingly," she said, referring to the evolving COVID-19 epidemic. "We have to do it daily. So far, we're fine with that because no one's been infected in Idaho."
But when that happens and people begin staying home and not gathering in groups, "it will have a large effect on the bar, restaurant and hospitality business," she said. "I'm just trying to keep all my 65 employees employed and healthy … but we have to react to the times."
Humpin' Hannah's co-owner Rocci Johnson said she was not blindsided by Treefort's postponement announcement.
"I think it's the right move," she said. "Putting the public's health No. 1 is commendable. I know it's heartbreaking for the Treefort folks and everybody else, but they're doing what they should do. It's tragic, it's really sad," she said. "Treefort is the heart and soul of what this place is about."
Johnson said she is preparing for what comes next.
"I haven't been doing this for as long as I have without having a Plan B," she said. "We're going to go ahead with our normal business unless something changes … then we'll have to take our own measures to protect the public health. If they can shut Italy down, surely we can make arrangements locally."