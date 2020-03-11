BOISE — Citing coronavirus concerns, organizers of Treefort Music Fest announced Wednesday morning the festival will be postponed.
The festival, which was scheduled to take place March 25 — 29, is now scheduled for Sept. 23 — 27, according to a news release from Marissa Lovell, spokeswoman for the festival. The decision was made with support from the city of Boise and Idaho’s Central District Health, according to the release.
“In light of event cancellations around the globe and uncertainty about how this outbreak will impact Idaho, it was decided that postponing our festival is the best way to reduce unknown risk for our community,” said Lori Shandro, festival producer and co-founder, was quoted as saying in the release. “It was by no means an easy decision, but we recognize the far-reaching impact of our festival and our top priority is and always will be community.”
As of Wednesday morning, Idaho still does not have a confirmed case of coronavirus, according to a state website set up to provide information about the illness. According to that site, 67 people have been tested for the illness through the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, and five people are currently being monitored.
This is a developing story. It will be updated later.