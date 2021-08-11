With cases of COVID-19 on the rise, Treefort Music Fest has announced that attendees will need to be vaccinated against the disease or have proof of a negative test to enter the event. In a press release the organization said the requirement is for all of the participating venues and forts or programming tracks, along with all of the performers, staff, fans, artists, press, volunteers and vendors, including anyone aged 12 or older.
"We strongly encourage all guests be fully vaccinated against COVID-19," the release said. "In order to be fully vaccinated in time for Treefort, you’ll need to have received your last Moderna or Pfizer (or single Johnson & Johnson) dose by Sept. 8." The release said there is time for those currently unvaccinated to be fully vaccinated in time for the music fest, which last from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26, but in order for that to happen, "please receive your first dose of Moderna or Pfizer no later than Aug. 25 or your single dose of Johnson & Johnson no later than Sept. 8."
The event organizers are also asking that all people attending have a mask with them at all times and that some areas and events during the festival may be mask-only. For those who are unvaccinated, event participation will require a negative PCR COVID test within the past 48 hours, or a negative rapid on-site test. The festival will have on-site testing available during the event. More information and links to free COVID vaccination are available at treefortmusicfest.com.
A “TMF Pre-Check” wristband will be given to people who gain admittance with proof of vaccination or through a negative test and will need to remain on during the festival. Documentation will be checked prior to receiving the Treefort wristband in the TMF Pre-Check Party Zone where attendees will also be able to go through a health screening and rapid testing if they don’t have proof.
In addition to the new requirements, Treefort is also enforcing enhanced safety protocols, including: those who are unable to vaccinate and those under 12 to wear masks throughout the festival. The organization stated it intends to follow all local, state and national guidelines regarding masking and social distancing and will sanitize microphones in between performers.
Central District Health will inspect all participating venues, ensuring that food, beverage, and sanitary stations are meeting requirements, have increased trash collection and more hand washing and sanitizing stations available to participants. There will also be an on-site medical tent to examine those that may have COVID-19. If people are exhibiting symptoms they may be asked to leave.
The organization also included a Treefort Health Pledge that states: "We ask that you not attend if any of the following is true for you or anyone in your party: Within 14 days before attending the festival you have tested positive, or been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19; Within 48 hours prior to attending the festival, you have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g., a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking muscle pain/achiness, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, nasal congestion, runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue or any other symptoms associated with COVID-19 identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Within 14 days prior to attending the festival, you have traveled to any international territory identified by federal or applicable state or local governments as being subject to travel or quarantine advisories due to COVID-19."
If people want refunds based on the new requirements the nonprofit will review refund requests on a case-by-case basis. People can email requests to: tickets@treefortmusicfest.com.