Treefort 9, scheduled for Sept. 22-26, will proceed as planned with the addition of extra COVID-19 safety measures, including limited attendance. With that said, the music festival held in downtown Boise announced Friday morning that tickets to the event are no longer being sold.
"Treefort Music Fest is proceeding with compassion and caution for the ninth edition of the festival next week (Sept. 22-26) with guidance from healthcare and city officials," the announcement on Twitter reads. "We are prepared to put on an event with safety protocols in place to comply with local guidelines and enforcements."
The festival plans on implementing a health screening process that will verify proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination for everyone involved, including artists, volunteers, attendees and all other personnel. Masks are also required. Those planning to attend can get more information at treefortmusicfest.com.
"Treefort Music Fest is an event built with our community top of mind, and that commitment has not wavered," the announcement said. "Under good guidance, we are confident these safety measures are necessary. Events that are ready and willing to take these extra steps remain important to the broader well-being of our community and not only can happen, but should happen.
"We look forward to gathering and enjoying Treefort in the safest way we possibly can," the statement continued. "We greatly appreciate your support, patience, and kindness as we navigate this new way of experiencing live music together."