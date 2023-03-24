Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Dancers have taken to the streets of Boise, bars are packed and music is blaring across the city, which can all only mean one thing — Treefort 11 is officially in full swing.

The 11th annual Treefort Music Fest kicked off on Wednesday and will continue throughout the weekend.

Treefort Music Fest DAY 1

Simon Wilson, 3, and his mom Christina Presley, dance with a trio of skating eyeballs near the Treefort Music Fest main stage at Julia Davis Park in Boise, Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

