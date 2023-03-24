BOISE — Dancers have taken to the streets of Boise, bars are packed and music is blaring across the city, which can all only mean one thing — Treefort 11 is officially in full swing.
The 11th annual Treefort Music Fest kicked off on Wednesday and will continue throughout the weekend.
One of the most notable aspects of Treefort has always been that it takes place across numerous venues in downtown Boise, and this year’s Treefort features a handful of newly added venues including the Treefort Music Hall and Julia Davis Park.
The Treefort Music Hall, located at 722 W. Broad St., is Boise’s newest music venue, having finished construction just in time for the festival and the venue will begin hosting shows year-round in the coming months.
“I think I was most excited to see the new music hall in person and I wasn't disappointed,” Treeforter Julie Brinkerhoff said. “I absolutely loved the vibes inside, especially the disco ball.”
Perhaps the biggest change to this year’s festival is the location of the main stage, which moved from the streets of downtown to the center of Julia Davis Park.
The main stage crowd had a lot of energy on opening night, with hundreds of Treeforters showing up to support musicians including Surf Curse, Destroy Boys and modernlove.
There was a lot of excitement surrounding the use of Julia Davis, however, it has one major flaw compared to the previous main stage, which was a parking lot near 12th and Grove streets — after just a few hours of dancing, the ground in front of the stage was nothing more than a giant pile of mud.
One concert-goer, Jake Winn, emerged from the pit covered nearly head to toe in mud and said that the muddy conditions were “less than ideal” but it wasn’t enough to keep him from having a good time.
Occasional rain showers are expected throughout the rest of the festival, so those wanting to be front and center should consider bringing their rain boots.
If you’ve noticed all of the excitement downtown and want to join the fun, tickets are still available for purchase online at treefortmusicfest.com or in-person at the box office of Treefort Music Hall.
Full five-day passes can be purchased for $290, and for those under 21 the five-day pass is $150; many venues, including the Balcony, Neurolux and Spacebar Arcade, are 21+. Single-day tickets are also available for $100 and get you into all venues for that day.
There are also main stage-only passes and venue-specific passes available, which is a great option if there’s only an artist or two that you hope to see perform.
The main stage headliners for Saturday include R&B singer Cautious Clay and Grammy award winner Ani DiFranco. On Sunday night, rapper Leikeli47 and R&B musician Yaya Bey will both headline at the main stage. Main stage-only passes can be purchased for $50 per day.
There are also a handful of events and venues, including the amphitheater at Julia Davis, that are free to the public. Even without a wristband there are plenty of food trucks, concerts and art displays to enjoy at Treefort 11.