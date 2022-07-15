The summer heat is on the incline, with more days of 100-degree weather on the way.
The National Weather Service forecast predicts the heat will be accompanied by dry weather, with a chance of increased moisture and cloud cover on Sunday.
NWS Meteorologist Dave Groenert said that the area can expect the heat to continue. until Sunday at least, and maybe further.
Each summer, on average, the Boise area sees 10 days with over 100-degree weather. This summer has seen two days so far according to Groenert.
Normally, June sees two days above 100 degrees, July sees six and August sees three.
“(This year) is typical compared to last year,” Groenert said. “Last year we had an early June heatwave.”
Last year was the hottest on record, as previously reported. The hottest day so far this summer was June 27 at 104 degrees.
While it can appear that each summer is getting hotter, Groenert explained that it can be more complicated than a strict increase. In fact, Boise’s highest temperature record was set back in 1968 at 111 degrees.
“It's hard to say that it's getting hotter,” Groenert said. “You’ll get your heat waves during the summer, but it’s hard to say the heat waves are hotter.”
The low elevation of the Boise area contributes to hotter weather, according to Groenert.
“We get calls from people moving up here and ‘we’re going to Idaho, it must be so cold,’” Groenert said. “Because we’re lower elevation, it might be warmer than some people might expect.”
Jason Bronner is an Internal Medicine specialist at St. Luke’s who sees a variety of patients during the summer months.
“People can have various heat-related illnesses and that can be a real spectrum,” Bronner said.
Less serious symptoms like cramps can be a warning sign before more serious heat strokes, loss of consciousness or confusion occur. Other less serious symptoms include heavy breathing, feeling fatigued and a flushed face, signaling a need for a break.
Populations that are more at risk in hot weather include young children, the elderly, pregnant women and the obese.
Bronner recommends gradually getting acclimated to the weather before spending an extended period of time in the heat.
“Let's say you're coming from somewhere further north where it's been cooler … it's been like 70 (degrees) up there and then you come home and you're like, oh gosh, I have all this gardening to do,” Bronner said. “You shouldn't. If you've been up there for a week, it's gonna take you a little bit of time to kind of get used to this heat.”
Just coming from a cooler climate to a hotter one can be a risk factor, according to Bronner. He recommends being cautious about what time plans for outdoor activities are made and to aim for earlier in the mornings rather than in the hot afternoons.
“I've got a yard. I understand doing the yard work. But again, (you should be) sort of timing that to the cooler times of the day,” Bronner said.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration called on employers to protect workers from the heat as temperatures increase.
Nearly three out of four heat illness fatalities happen during the first week of work, according to OSHA. New workers coming in or returning workers need time to build a tolerance to the heat.
OSHA recommends taking frequent breaks in the shade and drinking water every 15 minutes.
“I understand some people have to work outside,” Bonner said, “but their bosses should be supporting them to take some breaks, get out of the sun when you can.”