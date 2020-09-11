The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an orange air quality advisory for the Treasure Valley for Saturday, noting the air is "unhealthy for sensitive groups."
The degraded air quality is due to the smoke impacts from ongoing wildfires.
The orange advisory means burning restrictions are in effect. Outdoor burning and wood stove/fireplace fires are currently banned in Ada and Canyon counties, including in city limits.
The air quality index forecast for Saturday is 110, which falls in the third worst category out of five. A good index is 0-50, and the most unhealthy index is 201-300.
This weekend the air quality is expected to range from the moderate, or yellow, category to the unhealthy, or red, category, according to DEQ. The higher values will likely be seen in the morning and evening hours.
The orange air quality advisory applies to Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Valley and Washington counties.