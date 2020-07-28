NAMPA — Connie Griesmyer, a Spanish teacher at Ridgevue High School in Nampa, lost her father to COVID-19 last month, and her sister is still recovering from the illness. Meanwhile, Griesmyer is waiting to find out if she will soon be face to face with 35 students in a high school classroom.
School districts across Idaho are preparing to make final decisions on whether schools will reopen their buildings for the fall semester to in-person instruction.
Gov. Brad Little said earlier this month he expects schools to reopen in the fall, and the State Board of Education adopted school-reopening guidelines. However, as Idaho's COVID-19 cases and death tolls continue to rise, health care officials and educators alike are not sure what the best option is for students and staff.
Most districts, including Middleton, West Ada and Vallivue, have reopening plans or tentative plans that lay out three different phases that depend on how widespread the virus is in Idaho. The Nampa School District board of trustees is meeting Thursday to discuss the district's reopening plan, and the Boise school board will discuss the issue Monday.
School is scheduled to start Aug. 17 in the Boise School District, with several other districts beginning the semesters later that week. West Ada and Kuna will resume school on Aug. 27.
In the existing reopening plans for Middleton, West Ada and Vallivue, a green phase involves in-person learning with extra attention given to sanitation and social distancing. A yellow phase includes a hybrid model where two groups of students alternate attending school and learning at home. A red phase is total online learning.
Griesmyer said she hasn't gotten the final word on how the Vallivue School District will proceed with reopening. She said the lack of communication is one part of the reopening plans that worries her the most.
"We don't know what is going to happen right now in the fall," Griesmyer said. "We think we are going full time, in-person, and wearing masks, but besides that we have not heard anything else about how they will deal with providing a safe environment."
Vallivue School District has a reopening plan up on its website. It includes plans for three different phases modeled after the Idaho Back to School Framework 2020.
Vallivue Superintendent Pat Charlton said in an email it's likely the district will open in a "yellow phase," which would require students and staff to wear face masks and could involve staggered use of school buildings, though the school board is not making a decision on the schedule structure until Friday. The board will vote on a new school schedule that would alternate the days students come to school.
"Buildings will be sanitized regularly, hand washing encouraged, and students will be spread out in classrooms and cafeterias to the extent possible," Charlton said.
The district will send an email about its decision on the staggered schedule to all staff members and parents following the Friday meeting, Charlton said.
"Our first meeting with building principals will take place this coming Monday and they will communicate more details to staff about procedures in each school," he said.
With both her father and sister having contracted the disease, Griesmyer has seen its effects up close.
"It is hard for me because you can express your concerns about the virus, but unless you experience it, or someone close to you experiences it, you can't connect to how deadly it is," Griesmyer said. "Being so close to it, all you can tell people is to wear a mask because it is essential. It is not about anything else, it's about protecting each other."
Eric Thies, president of the West Ada Education Association, the local teachers union, said not all teachers will fell safe going back to the classroom.
"They have all the same concerns parents have — how to keep students safe and if we can keep students safe," he said. "All those concerns out there, but in addition many teachers fall into high-risk categories. We have immunocompromised teachers who fall into 55-65 age bracket. We have teachers that are caregivers to high-risk people. So teachers are both worried about students and themselves."
Scott Beets, a drama teacher for Skyview High School in Nampa, said he is less concerned for his own safety if he returns to the classroom and more concerned about spreading the disease to his loved ones. If he is exposed to COVID-19 and passes it to his father, who is immunocompromised, he said it could be "a death sentence."
The Nampa Education Association released a letter Tuesday morning calling on the district to start the fall semester fully online. The Nampa school board has not made a final decision on the district's reopening plan.
Daisy Rain Martin, an English language arts teacher at Sage Valley Middle School in the Vallivue School District, said she's confident the district will come up with the best possible solution.
She doesn't see opening completely for in-person instruction to be a sustainable model.
"We cannot do social distancing with 35 students in a classroom and students in the hallways," Martin said. "I would feel much safer with masks for everyone with an A-B schedule for students, so that some come to school one day and others come to school the other day."
Not reopening schools presents its own challenges, especially for students who have limited supervision and educational options at home, Martin said. "School provides stability for kids whose home lives are desperate."
REMOTE LEARNING
Another challenge with online learning is ensuring students have the devices and internet access they need.
When schools closed last spring, West Ada was not able to ensure all students had a computer at home, Thies said, so student grades did not accumulate and there was little accountability to ensure students were learning.
The district is now buying 15,000 computers for student use, Thies said, and will train teachers on blended learning in the event that students are alternating learning at home and in the classroom.
Middleton schools are expected to open in a yellow phase, which includes student groups alternating days of learning at home and coming to class, Superintendent Kristin Beck said. The district this year is also training teachers on remote learning and providing additional equipment.
The Nampa School District was one of the few districts prepared to transition to a remote-learning model last spring because it had already implemented a 1-1 student to device ratio, so each student had a learning device they could use from home.
Despite that, Beets, the Skyview drama teacher, said remote learning is not a sustainable model for his classes if used exclusively. When the Nampa School District initially switched to remote learning, he said his students were on board and participated well. But when the district froze students' grades for the remainder of the year, he said he saw a significant drop in engagement from students who were content with their grades.
This summer, Beets is co-teaching an online speech course. He said remote learning is not an effective model for all students and adds more work to his plate than traditional classroom teaching.
"I feel like I'm working 24/7 for one class," Beets said.
Kaylene Hoyt, a business teacher for Columbia High School in Nampa, agreed that remote learning involves longer hours than in-person teaching. While teaching remotely, Hoyt said she would often work from the time she woke up until she "couldn't keep her eyes open."
In-person teaching allows teachers to communicate with students quickly, but through remote learning, students can contact their teachers throughout the day, which Hoyt said can drag out her work days.
However, Hoyt said, some of her students excelled in her classes through online learning.
"I had some students that just took off," she said.
Beets said he does not believe students will be capable of handling all of their classes online, but said it would be better if schools adopted a blended model that combines online and in-person learning.
HEALTH CARE PERSPECTIVE
Travis Leach, president of the Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa, said even if the state is able to keep the level of its new cases low for a long period of time, it still may not be safe to allow schools to reopen, because the data may provide a false sense of security.
Leach said newer school buildings may be more safe because most of them have better ventilation systems, but older schools do not.
Younger people are more likely to be asymptomatic, and can appear healthy, but are spreading the disease to others, Leach said.
"You can mitigate the risk," he said. "You can't make it go away."
One of the most important ways to minimize spread is for students and staff to wear masks at all times within the school, Leach said, but he acknowledges that'd likely be difficult to enforce.
Becky Mitchell, who teaches for the public charter Vision Charter School in Caldwell and was Idaho's Teacher of the Year in 2018, agreed that masks would be necessary for all students and staff. This would be tough to enforce but possible if staff give students breaks from their masks when they are socially distanced, she said.
If the rate of infections stays the same or continues to increase in Canyon County, then Mitchell wouldn't consider it safe for schools to reopen, she said. Even though Vision Charter School has a smaller student body than other Treasure Valley public schools, at just over 700 K-12 students, she said there is still a risk for smaller schools to resume in-person learning.
As of Tuesday evening, Canyon County had reported 4,200 cases of COVID-19 with 32 deaths. The county has one of the highest rates of new cases statewide, according to the state's coronavirus website.