BOISE — Nearly 100 Treasure Valley community members have donated to Global Gardens, the refugee farming and gardening program in Boise, after organizers announced it would be short on grant funding this year.
The program, run by the Idaho Office of Refugees and Jannus, Inc., a nonprofit health and human services organization, did not get the U.S. Department of Agriculture grants it has relied on for 15 years. Without the grants, the program could lose the ability to train refugee farmers on growing crops, running a farm and selling their produce.
The Idaho Office of Refugees and Jannus began asking for community donations on Nov. 11. They're a third of the way to their goal of raising $50,000 for Global Gardens by Jan. 1, Office of Refugees Director Tara Wolfson said.
Global Gardens launched in 2004 and is now made up of about 200 community gardens and 11 larger farms throughout Boise. The community gardens are managed by Global Gardens partners that are religious or neighborhood groups. One community garden is run directly by Global Gardens. The community gardens are where families grow their own food for themselves.
The farms are run by groups of refugees who sell produce to local restaurants, at Boise's farmers markets and through Community Supported Agriculture shares. A CSA is a subscription service where people buy a share and regularly receive boxes of produce or other farm products.
Mohammed Ali, a refugee from Iraq, is one of the 2,000 refugee farmers and gardeners who have learned how to grow and sell various crops through Global Gardens.
Ali works on the Pond Street Farm in Boise with dozens of other refugee families. He's in charge of cultivating mushrooms. His family usually brings a picnic lunch to share with the other refugee families working on the farm, he said.
“Sometimes we take food with us and we sit and eat together,” Ali said. “They bring food from their cultures and we sit, share and trade food.”
The program provides refugee families with the training and resources to run their own urban farms.
Wolfson said many of the refugee farmers in the Global Gardens program came to Idaho with some experience growing vegetables, but the program teaches them how to adapt growing techniques to Idaho's climate and how to make their farms profitable.
During this current growing season, Wolfson said Global Gardens sold approximately $100,000 in produce.
Farmers keep 95% of the profits from restaurant and CSA sales. They keep 100% of profits from sales at farmers markets.
A FUNDING SHORTFALL
At full capacity, Global Gardens operates on a $350,000 annual budget, Wolfson said. Global Gardens spends money on farmer education classes, land procurement, CSA marketing, seed ordering and wages for its three part-time employees.
Wolfson said the program's goal is to have at least $200,000 in their operating budget for the spring growing season.
Global Gardens typically gets five grants from the USDA for three years each, which in the past have brought in $30,000 to $120,000 a year. By mid-October, Wolfson's office had heard they weren't getting four of the five USDA grants for which they had applied. She said they are still waiting to hear back about the last grant.
"I think that it is always competitive, and we don’t know why we didn't get the funding," Wolfson said. "What the funding shortfall is making us do is look hard in the mirror and figure out how we can never get in the situation again."
Other funding sources for Global Gardens includes the Office of Refugee's Refugee Agricultural Partnership, along with grants from Western Extension Risk Management Education Center through Washington State University Extension, Wells Fargo, Ada Community Conservation Program, Lunaria- Idaho Botanical Gardens, Pacific Source, United Natural Foods, Incorporated, and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. These grants ranged from $1,000 to $50,000, Wolfson said.
The Office of Refugees has been applying for other USDA grants and smaller state and local grants to help diversify its funding structure. Global Gardens also has had some staff changes due to their funding shortfalls.
Wolfson said the program has had to reduce its staff to only three part-time positions during the winter season. Katie Painter, Global Gardens' project manager since 2008, has left the organization.
"We believe that if the community can help us get through this, then we will come out the other side," Wolfson said.
To learn more about Global Gardens the information is on their website, globalgardensboise.org. Global Gardens is accepting donations online at secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=d39959.
MOHAMMED'S MUSHROOMS
Under the direction of Global Garden's farm manager, Roscoe Oswald, Ali has grown all kinds of mushrooms, including comb tooth and pink oyster.
“We really need (Global Gardens),” Ali said. “With them, I can create my project to make Boise healthier.”
There are over 100,000 species of mushrooms around the world. Ali said what fascinated him is “the health side of the mushroom.”
“All of the mushrooms are filled with minerals, they are low in calories and carbohydrates,” he said. “And most are delicious. I saw on the internet that a lot of people try mushrooms instead of processed foods.”
Ali and his family are from Iraq. He served in the U.S. military as an interpreter, and he and his family came to Boise in 2015.
He started working with Oswald on mushroom cultivating in January and took over the operation himself in March.
Ali said few people are growing mushrooms in Boise, but he is “optimistic” about Global Garden’s mushrooms being successful.
Other Treasure Valley farmers have been improvising around how to grow mushrooms. A family in Parma started growing them last year and Caldwell has farmers who are starting to grow truffles.
“We learn from each other and there are experienced farmers to talk about how to do better and how to provide a better service,” Ali said.
COMMUNITY VALUE
Wolfson said that, through Global Gardens, Treasure Valley residents can interact with people from different backgrounds. She said people can meet the refugee farmers at CSA share locations and at farmers markets.
"When we meet each other, we learn about how we are similar and how we all share the same desires," Wolfson said. "It helps us relate to one another and realize that we are not different from one another."
Wendy Fox, a Boise resident, has been a Global Gardens CSA member since the beginning of the nonprofit's existence.
"I love the initiative of the program, of finding ways to integrate refugees into society," Fox said. "In my day-to-day life, I don't get to interact with many refugee families and this is a way to talk with each other."
She said she's received only high-quality produce and she appreciates that it is locally grown.
Maria Bahruth, owner of High Note Cafe in Boise, has been purchasing produce from Global Gardens farmers for three years, and this year added mushrooms to the lineup.
"It is the most important thing we can have in the community — farmers that are growing healthy food," said Bahruth. "Organic labels in the grocery store don't mean anything. The only way you can trust what you are eating is to know who is growing it and where it is grown. What they are doing is amazing, and I really hope the community comes out to show their support."
Eight restaurants purchase various produce from Global Gardens' farms. The restaurants are: Locavore, The Basque Market, Petite 4, Juniper, Bittercreek Alehouse & Redfeather Lounge, High Note Cafe, 3 Girls Catering and Kin.
"We are always looking for (chemical)-free produce, and there are not very many places in the valley that do that," Bahruth said.