The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Southwest Idaho has been providing an invaluable service to many families and individuals who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing economic destruction.
Recently, a few of the organization's thrift stores and one food pantry have reopened after being closed due to concerns surrounding the virus. They'll provide more of the much needed help for folks around the Treasure Valley.
The SVDP food pantries serve people who are generally on food stamps and are struggling to make rent payments, Executive Director Ralph May said. Instead of choosing between paying for housing or sating their hunger, they can come to the food pantries and pick up several days worth of food.
“We’re so many times a lifeline for them, for them to continue to be able to stay housed, because if there’s a decision between food and rent, if you’re hungry, that will trump paying your rent,” May said.
The society’s food pantries have streamlined their operations and asked their older volunteers to stay home and self-isolate in order to “minimize the damage,” May said. And grocery stores have less food to donate in their systems as other people stock their pantries to wait out the pandemic.
Concern for their volunteers and the people they serve is keeping the pantries open and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul working under the strictures put in place by the city of Boise in order to help as many people as possible.
“In this time of great panic, fear and uncertainty, we have to provide and be there with food so people don’t further panic or have greater fear that food is not available,” May said.
“We must stay open to provide that sense of calm and steadiness to underpin our community and to help them stay calm and deal with the crisis in the best way possible.”