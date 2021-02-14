NAMPA — Sometimes, it just takes someone willing to ask a question for a solution to unfold.
In this case, the asker was a longtime teacher from Caldwell.
Kathy Neufeld wondered, is there anyone in the Treasure Valley willing to help make desks so my students have a dedicated space to attend class from home?
The answer: Yes. In fact, there are dozens of willing builders.
Neufeld connected with the Idaho Press, which in turn partnered with CBH Homes, to find a tangible solution to a pandemic-related need. Thanks to this partnership, community members helped build more than 300 desks using donated materials from CBH. The Idaho Press helped publicize the effort and coordinated desk distribution. On pick-up day last month, when families could stop by the Idaho Press to get their newly built desks, Neufeld was right in the action, greeting people and loading desks into vehicles.
“I am just so thrilled with the community spirit, everybody,” Neufeld said. “It’s not a political thing, it’s just, let’s get in there and do what we can to help others.”