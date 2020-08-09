BOISE — Jodi Peterson-Stigers has made it her career to give people a roof over their head, but now she’s added so much more.
Peterson-Stigers, the executive director for emergency shelter Interfaith Sanctuary, has been working to make the shelter as inclusive and as healing a place as possible since she took the reins in 2019. While the shelter is unique in town for its open door policy for those experiencing homelessness regardless of their sobriety or gender identity and sexual orientation, it lacked robust supportive services during the day for those in need of a leg up to help stabilize their lives.
Last fall, Peterson-Stigers started Project Recovery at the shelter: a seven day program for shelter guests who are looking to overcome addiction. The program, which recently celebrated its first graduate, allows guests a safe place to be during the day where they can be with others in recovery, particpate in activities, have meals and meet with counselors.
“(People in recovery) need to be held up and kept safe to be successful, and so that’s why we created Project Recovery, so we wouldn’t keep watching our guests go in and out of these detox facilities and failing back,” she said. “It was a broken system.”
She also launched a similar program called Project Well Being at the shelter last year that provides day programming for guests to help them with their mental health.
Peterson-Stigers expressed deep pride in Project Recovery’s first graduate, Jimmy Boyd, who had been able to successfully stop drinking after years of alcoholism.
“The beautiful thing about Jimmy is really obvious when he talks to you,” she said. “He owns his alcoholism. He does not place blame on anyone. There have been things that have happened in his life, but at no point does he say it’s because of another person.”