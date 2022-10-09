As the holidays approach, more seasonal events are being held in-person for the first time in years.
According to Vice President of Philanthropy at Saint Alphonsus Jill Aldape, the Festival of Trees will be back in full force during Thanksgiving week, Nov. 23-26.
"It's such a joyful opportunity to get people back together again. It's really a positive thing," she said. "I think we sometimes can lose track of how meaningful of an experience it is for so many families."
The festival will feature between 80 and 100 large trees and about 300 mini trees and wreaths to bid on, along with live performances, Santa and a scavenger hunt for kids.
This year's theme, Aldape said, has a deeper meaning post pandemic.
"This year's theme is let there be light, and I really love it because it's especially symbolic coming out of a global pandemic," she said. "We've all had some form of darkness in the last few years."
The festival won't be the only returning event bringing light to the Treasure Valley.
For the first time since 2018, there will be a full-scale Holiday Tree Lighting event in downtown Boise.
"In 2019, the tree fell over and we did kind of an alternate event a week later," said Jennifer Hensley, executive director for Downtown Boise Association. "It's such a well-loved event that really nods towards the traditional, small, tight-knit community."
City Santa also has the potential of coming back this year, Hensley said. And holiday events aren't the only ones returning.
The year 2022 has brought long-awaited events back including September's St. Luke's FitOne race, First Thursdays in downtown Boise, and Third Thursdays in downtown Nampa.
“People were very excited. They were ready to be back in the running and walking community,” St. Luke's FitOne Race Director Alissa McKinley said. “There was a sense of togetherness again.”
FitOne was experiencing peak participation in 2019, with nearly 13,000 participants, but it all was brought to a screeching halt in 2020, McKinley said. In 2020 there were 4,800 virtual participants and in 2021 that number dropped to 3,100, McKinley said.
This year, thousands of volunteers showed up and 45% of participants were first timers.
“It felt normal,” McKinley said. “It was fun to have a little bit of normalcy and the community back.”
In Boise, First Thursdays have been well attended, according to Hensley.
"Due to the pandemic, we weren't able to do probably 90% of our events for about almost two years," she said. "We're not just bringing them back but we're bringing them back better, and we've seen really good response because of that."
First Thursdays take place on the first Thursday of each month from 5-9 p.m. Hensley said it's a good way for downtown to support local businesses.
"All of these events, the point of them is to offer the public something to do — something that's free and addresses that affordability," Hensley said. "But, really the major point here is that they are your neighbors. Your community members own businesses down here — they are the friendly faces behind the counters."
Taste of Downtown is a new event that focuses on local business owners, she said. It begins on Friday, Oct. 28 and runs for 10 days.
“We've got a whole lot of new businesses down here and new, locally owned businesses that have opened in the last few years, that a lot of the public hasn't met yet because they opened during pandemic times," Hensley said.
With the launch of Taste of Downtown, she anticipates people will finally get to meet those business owners.
Similar to First Thursdays in Boise, one of the biggest events in Nampa is called Third Thursdays, featuring live music, games and food.
“We've had an incredible turnout. The community has really rallied around these events this year. And it's been really fun to watch,” said Honey Goodman, downtown manager for the Downtown Nampa Community Association. “We've had thousands of people come to events that we've held this season.”
Mark Schiebout, owner of 2C Brewing Company in Nampa, has noticed a huge increase in business on Third Thursdays.
"Thursdays have doubled and sometimes tripled what our normal Thursday sales are," he said.
Business isn't the only thing that's increased.
In August 2021, Event Director for the DNCA Oscar Diaz said they had a little over 200 people show up to the Third Thursday event.
In May of 2022, thousands of people showed up.
Third Thursdays are held from May to September, and now Diaz looks forward to the annual Halloween event. The 35th annual Halloween event will be on Oct. 27 from 4-7 p.m.
"Essentially what we've been calling them is block parties," Diaz said. "People can come trick or treat, but then also there's food trucks, there's live music, there are games."
With that said, returning events have experienced some challenges along the way.
"Everyone in the world is struggling with staffing at full tilt, and so we've had to bring down our capacities," Aldape said. "We used to have maximums that would pack the house at the gala and fashion show and we have to ratchet those down a bit because they just don't have the labor that we had pre-pandemic."
Hensley said events in downtown Boise have been affected by staffing shortages, too.
"Everybody is just kind of living in this alternate space where they are doing, we are doing, probably more than we've ever done before, but with less labor," she said. "You can pop into many of these shops right now and mature a good chunk of the time. Those business owners are behind the counter because they are so short handed. That they are having to work all the time."
These businesses, Hensley said, are usually fully staffed at five or six people, so even if they're just down by one employee, it's a big deal.
"There are still quite a few challenges out there," Hensley said. "But really, events have been met with excitement from the crowd."