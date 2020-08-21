The Boise School District’s first day of school was Monday, and the Boise Police Department’s school resource officers have already received their first possible criminal case of the year.
It arrived in their hands because a teacher, conducting an online class, noticed something suspicious through the screen of a student's computer, said Boise Police Lt. Skip Higby, a sergeant in the department’s school resource officer program. While Higby confirmed officers are investigating the case, he wasn’t able to say more about it.
Detective work isn’t commonly thought of as something school resource officers do, but it isn’t unusual for criminal cases to begin with a comment made to an officer in a school.
“A big part of those (school resource officers’ jobs) is building those relationships and getting to know the kids,” said Meridian Police Lt. Shawn Harper, who oversees that department’s school resource officer program. “Then you start picking up on things, and kids start coming to the SROs saying, ‘Hey, so-and-so has marks on them,’ or ‘They made a comment about something happening at home,’ which then allows us to work with the counselors and the administration to then bring that child in, and then try to figure out what’s going on and put safety plans in place and investigate any criminal acts and handle it at that level.”
And yet, detective work is just one of the many roles school resource officers play.
“It’s that triad of teacher, enforcer and counselor,” Higby said.
Yet the two biggest ongoing news stories of the year — the coronavirus pandemic and the national conversation about policing in the wake of George Floyd’s death — have changed how school resource officers do their jobs across the country. They’ve had to adapt — and officers in the Treasure Valley are no exception.
But with many area schools beginning classes online, school resource officers face a hurdle to their primary mission: building positive relationships with students while keeping them safe.
“They’re working closely with the administration but they’re on campus, they’re visible during passing hours, out in the parking lots engaging with kids from that positive side,” Harper said. “Because at the same time we’re trying to break down barriers that some of these kids have with law enforcement.”
Both the Boise and Meridian police departments said their school resource officers are working off the relationships they already had with students, checking in on students they knew might need to be checked on or who could use some help. And with online learning the norm for the time being, they’re also planning on handling a lot of welfare checks — physically going to homes and checking on children if there are concerns.
“We’re doing a lot of welfare checks, that kind of thing,” Higby said.
The concept of school resource officers — an armed police officer in a school — hasn’t been around forever. The Boise Police Department has one of the first school resource officer programs in the country, and it was formed in the 1970s, Higby said. The Meridian Police Department’s program dates to the 1990s, Harper said.
In 2009, 10 years after a school shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado, the New York Times noted there were 17,000 school resource officers, a marked increase over the course of the 2000s. Another sharp spike in school resource officers occurred after the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut — the National Center for Education Statistics noted there were more than 46,000 full-time officers on school grounds during the 2013-2014 school year.
In the wake of Floyd’s death there have been calls in some parts of the country to remove police officers from schools, but that debate existed even before this year. A 2015 video sparked outrage when it went viral, depicting a school resource officer in Columbia, South Carolina, pulling a 16-year-old girl down by the legs, then throwing her across the floor before arresting her. In 2018, the civil rights organization the Advancement Project released a report calling for the end of policing in schools.
Harper and Higby, though, said they haven’t encountered that controversy in the Treasure Valley.
“All those conversations about cops carrying guns aren’t even a topic,” Harper said.
The role of enforcer only makes up one part of the triad Higby mentioned, and he said officers try to use a great deal of discretion when enforcing. In the 2019-2020 school year, Meridian's school resource officers made 15 juvenile arrests and wrote 378 juvenile citations. Officers consider if the incident they’re investigating is better handled by the school system itself; the goal is to keep children out of the juvenile justice system. He pointed out there actually might be more involvement in the justice system without the program, because without school resource officers there to make that call, officers responding to an incident on school grounds would simply route the case to prosecutors.
It’s something Harper remembers from his own school days. He didn’t experience the type of constant, guiding presence school resource officers now seek to provide.
“Occasionally a police officer would show up, but it was usually because something was going on at that moment,” he said. “But I think it’s a needed thing in today’s world.”