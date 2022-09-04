classroom teacher stock photo

Treasure Valley school are experiencing a shortage of paraprofessionals and other classified school staff. “We need paraprofessionals, also called classroom aides — especially for our special education program,” said Allison Westfall, communication director for Kuna School District.

NAMPA — After five years as a paraprofessional at Endeavor Elementary in Nampa, Gena Maxfield has just recently noticed the staffing shortage of her profession and how it affects her work on a daily basis. 

“There's only so much time in the day, so you're trying to pull all of these kids that you need to see,” Maxfield said. “You’re not able to give them as much time, help and individualized attention as you normally would.” 

