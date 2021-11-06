BOISE — If you live in the Treasure Valley, you may live in the floodplain of the Boise River. The river doesn’t flood nearly as often as it used to because of dams, like Lucky Peak Dam, which were built to hold back the water for flood control and irrigation.
But even with the dam in good condition, significant flooding is still possible, said Richard Childers, district commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Walla Walla District, during a public meeting Wednesday in Boise.
“The river flooding as a result of the common storms we may reasonably expect to see year over year remains the biggest risk to the Treasure Valley,” as opposed to the dam failing outright, Childers said.
And because there are more people living downstream of the dam than ever before, the consequences of flooding are more significant than ever.
Lucky Peak dam is located 10 miles east of Boise. Since its construction in the 1950s, it has prevented $1 billion in flood-related damage, according to an estimate from the Army Corps of Engineers.
The corps is updating Lucky Peak Dam’s risk classification from “moderate” to “high” to reflect the severity of the consequences if the dam were to fail while holding its full capacity of water. The rating change will help the corps prioritize funding to study the consequences of flooding in the area and plan to mitigate each risk, Childers said.
WHY THE BOISE RIVER FLOODS
In a typical winter, the mountains and hills surrounding Lucky Peak Dam collect snow. As temperatures warm in the spring, that snow melts and flows into the reservoirs behind Lucky Peak Dam, as well as Anderson Dam and Arrowrock Dam.
Anderson and Arrowrock dams are owned by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which manages irrigation water, and along with Lucky Peak dam, the dams are managed collectively to control flooding and provide water for irrigation and recreation, said Tracy Schwarz, flood risk manager with the corps.
Aside from outright dam failure, there are two main scenarios that can lead to flooding. The first is if a large amount of snowmelt runs into the reservoirs, overwhelming the capacity of the dams, Schwarz said. When that happens, the only option is to send that water out of the dams into the Treasure Valley, which can cause flooding, he said.
The second scenario is if a late season rain storm happens when the reservoirs are already mostly full, Schwarz said.
“If during that narrow window where the reservoirs are all full we happen to get an unusually large rainstorm, we’ve increased the risk of flooding for the Treasure Valley,” Schwarz said.
The Boise River is considered at flood stage when it reaches flows of 7,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) or faster. In 1943, before the construction of Lucky Peak Dam, a 25,000 cfs flood inundated the Treasure Valley.
Schwarz showed an aerial photo of Eagle during the flood. What was largely farm and pastureland sat visibly waterlogged. Today, most of that land is now developed with homes, roads, and businesses. This story is true throughout much of the valley, which has seen substantial development, even since the dam was first classified as “moderate” risk in 2010.
Since 1982, river flows have clocked in at above 7,000 cfs 11 times, Schwarz said. The most recent was 2017, when flows reached 9,590 cfs. Many refer to that year as “Snowmageddon” because it brought heavy snowfall, and later, flooding to parts Garden City and Eagle. That said, the flows would have been even worse if the river wasn’t dammed, Schwarz said.
In addition to being at risk for the kind of flooding that happened in 2017, the river — and Treasure Valley residents — are at risk for two types of rare, but major floods. The 100-year flood would bring flows of 16,600 cfs and has a 1% chance of happening in any given year, while the 500-year flood would bring flows of 34,800 cfs and has a 0.2% chance of happening in any given year, Schwarz said.
As rare as these kinds of floods are, the risk is more likely than the dam failing, he said.
Climate change’s effect on weather patterns could also play a role in the frequency and severity of weather that would cause flooding, such as heavy snow or rainfall.
“Climate change would suggest that things are going to happen ... wetter winters are going to come earlier,” and there could also be “bigger droughts,” said Shawn Nelson, hydrology and hydraulics branch chief with the corps. “And so we see a little bit of that, and we are modifying the way we operate,” he said.
The corps partners with the National Resources Conservation Service, another federal agency, to monitor snowpack in the mountains above the dams. The corps is also making use of the National Weather Service’s 120-day forecast tool.
“We’re able to take their forecasting strings and put it into our models now, which is pretty cool and gives us a predictive risk measure on what we see coming,” Nelson said, adding that it changes and updates each day.
It’s even less likely that an earthquake would damage the dam and cause flooding. However, whenever a quake occurs, a dam inspection immediately follows, said Alex Hammond, dam safety program manager with the corps.
When the earthquake outside of Stanley occurred in 2020, it triggered the seismic sensors at Lucky Peak, prompting a crew to inspect the dam, Hammond said. Only a few guardrail joints on top of the dam along the road had shifted, he said.
KNOWING RISKS, MAKING PLANS
In addition to studying the effects that flooding may have on the valley’s communities, the corps is also working with local partner agencies to develop plans to mitigate hazards and create emergency action plans to respond to a flood, said Marcus Palmer, chief levee safety officer with the corps.
For example, the corps is doing a study in Garden City to better understand flood risk and determine if there are steps the city can take to better protect itself from floods, such as constructing levees, said Alan Feistner, deputy district engineer.
In the meantime, resources will soon be available to residents to learn about their risk. The corps will be updating its National Inventory of Dams in late November, according to the NID website, which will make public inundation maps for dams across the country that show what areas are predicted to flood under different scenarios or if the dam failed completely, Palmer said.
The public can also access updated Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) flood rate maps, and resources at the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Predictive Service webpage.
The hope is that the public, local government, and other planning authorities can use the information to plan accordingly, Feistner, the deputy district engineer, said. This could include improving roads to help people evacuate more efficiently, or developing a notification system that could alert people, he said.
That way, “it’s not just the federal government doing its thing without being in concert with the public,” Feistner said.