BOISE — Around 75 people turned out over five public hearings held in the Treasure Valley last week by the state’s citizen redistricting commission, and commissioners say they learned a lot as they head to North Idaho for their next round of hearings this week.
“The testimony that I’m finding currently the most helpful is the ‘show-me-how-I-can-do-it’ type testimony,” said Bart Davis, co-chair of the commission. “It is the specifics that I think really help us the most.”
Both commissioners and their staffers noted testimony at the Caldwell hearing regarding a protruding portion of a current legislative district that looks like a “nose” sticking into the district next door.
“It was such a good way to describe it – you knew exactly where she was talking about,” said the commission’s staff attorney, Elizabeth Bowen.
Said Davis, “They showed us something specific and said, ‘It belongs here, and here is why.’”
There was support at the Treasure Valley hearings for the idea of a new congressional district just for southwestern Idaho, departing from the 50-year tradition of dividing Ada County between Idaho’s two congressional districts.
Among those speaking out in favor of the idea at the Boise hearing on Thursday was Dan Popkey, former press secretary for 1st District GOP Congressman Raul Labrador and a former longtime newspaper reporter. He said the “time has come for a southwest Idaho congressional district,” according to Idaho Reports, whose reporter, Logan Finney, covered the hearing.
Davis questioned what commonality such a map would create between a resident of the northernmost part of the state, near the Canadian border, and Eastern Idaho, who that approach would put into a district together. But Popkey responded that northern residents already are in the same district as those in Owyhee County at the state’s southernmost edge.
Ben Burnham told the commissioners at the Boise hearing, “I think a district around the Treasure Valley would make a lot of sense. … I understand that there’s not a lot in common between Utah and Canada, but I live in the Boise Bench and I don’t have a lot in common with eastern Idaho.”
He said while the other district would cover a geographically diverse area, the regions it would represent would share a rural character, according to Idaho Reports.
Davis said, “I was pleased to hear the public interest in that issue, although I’ve been pretty honest about not favoring that.” The former longtime Idaho Senate majority leader said, “Some of the best testimony I heard in the Legislature was the testimony I didn’t agree with, because it made me uncomfortable and I needed to hear it. It made me a better thinker, and sometimes it even changed my opinion or view of what was right for my vote and right for our state.”
Dan Schmidt, the commission’s other co-chair, said, “I have to tell you, I’m not the one that needs convincing.”
Prior to launching its series of public hearings, the commission drew two alternate congressional district maps, one continuing to divide Ada County between the two congressional districts while just moving the dividing line slightly to the west to reflect population shifts, and the other trying a different approach that didn’t divide any counties and created a Southwestern Idaho district. Both, along with a proposed legislative district map, were designed as conversation-starters.
“I was glad that we were able to get this proposal out there for folks to look at,” Schmidt said, “because it’s, to me, something that needs to be talked about. We have a tradition and we kind of draw the line this way, and then just slowly move it as the population dictates. And I think we can look at it differently. I’m hoping that conversation can be had.”
At all the Treasure Valley hearings, various testifiers, from local elected officials to citizens, brought up specific “communities of interest” that they suggested should be kept together as new legislative and congressional district lines are drawn.
Davis said that drove home to him that many communities of interest overlap. “They’re easy to define until you start hearing from the differing communities of interest that all want to be divided in a different way, and they’re all from the same neighborhood.”
He noted that everything from city limits to school district lines to religious communities can overlap in a region.
Both Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane and Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto offered testimony that commissioners called extremely helpful, McGrane at the Meridian hearing and Yamamoto at the Caldwell one. Both advised commissioners to use major roads or highways as dividing lines between legislative districts.
“There was a great turnout at Caldwell; the library was nearly full,” said commission staffer Keith Bybee. “There were a lot of folks there.”
The Boise and Meridian hearings also drew substantial attendance.
Schmidt noted that Sens. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, and C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, both testified about concerns about legislative district lines in their region. “We kinda bugged them and said, ‘Well, what do you think would fit?’” Schmidt said. “I said, ‘Jim, what would this look like on a map?’ And he showed up on Friday with a map. It was cool.”
Rice returned at the Eagle hearing and offered a map to show his suggested changes, which Schmidt said was helpful to the commission.
This week, the commission heads to northern Idaho for five more hearings, starting Wednesday in Sandpoint and Coeur d’Alene. Additional hearings will follow in Plummer and Moscow on Thursday; and Lewison on Friday. The following week will see Magic Valley-area hearings in Hailey, Twin Falls and Burley; and eastern Idaho hearings will follow Oct. 6-8 in Pocatello, Rexburg, Fort Hall and Idaho Falls.
A remote-testimony hearing is set for Oct. 12 in Boise to accommodate anyone who wants to give remote, rather than in-person, testimony.
“I think the issues are going to be very, very different” up north, said Schmidt, a former state senator from Moscow. With the state’s geography, he noted, “Up north, we’ve got Washington and Montana and Canada to deal with, so the lines are defined and the constraints are pretty rigid.”
Davis said, “It’ll be interesting to see the diversity of regions, and get a better sense of how the public wants to engage on this conversation.”
So far, he said, “It was a really nice civic engagement in each of the venues.”
Idaho must draw new legislative and congressional district lines each decade based on the new census, to ensure the one-person, one-vote principle is reflected in voter representation after population shifts.
Under a constitutional amendment approved by Idaho voters in 1994, the bipartisan citizen commission, which is evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats, draws the lines, rather than state legislators themselves. Prior to that, lawmakers wrangled over decisions that directly affected their own political futures every 10 years, as incumbent lawmakers were forced into the same districts by population shifts.
“We really are trying to keep our politics checked at the door,” Davis said. “Now, in a highly political process, I’d be dishonest if I didn’t acknowledge it’s not perfect, but we are trying to work well together and listen to the things that our presenters tell us to do, and incorporate them in our efforts going forward.”