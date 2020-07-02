Although state law classifies aerial fireworks as illegal, Idahoans are still able to find them for sale within several counties.
Some cities in Ada County have cracked down on the sale of aerial fireworks, prompting one Star stand to urge customers to travel a bit farther to its tent in Canyon County.
The Fat City Fireworks stand on West State Street in Star posted a sign reading: "Don't get burned, go the extra mile" — encouraging customers to cross the county line to the business's tent at state Highway 44 and Kingsbury Way just outside of Middleton, where they can purchase aerial fireworks, or "Big Boy toys." This is advertised on the side of a large, yellow truck parked next to the stand.
In order to buy the illegal fireworks — such as bottle rockets, roman candles and fire crackers — customers must sign a waiver promising they won't light them in Idaho. A copy of this document can be found on Fat City's website, and a portion of it reads, "In the event that legal or equitable action is brought against Fat City Incorporated for any act on my part in which is in violation of any term of this agreement, or negligence on my part, I shall save, indemnify, defend and hold Fat City Incorporated and its owners and officers harmless for all damages, attorney fees and costs in connection herewith."
But it's remains difficult for the seller or public safety officials to ensure those individuals comply with the law.
A Fat City employee said aerial fireworks were sold at the Star location in Ada County in the past. But this changed last year after a city ordinance was passed that banned the sale, according to council meeting minutes. This prompted them to set up the stand just across the Ada County line into neighboring Canyon County. Now, only "safe and sane" or nonaerial fireworks, like sparklers and fountains, are sold at the Star tent. The employee declined to comment further.
Treasure Valley police and fire departments often receive dozens of reports of illegal fireworks during the Fourth of July, as well as the days after and leading up to the holiday. The Idaho Press previously reported Ada County dispatchers received 303 complaints in 2019.
Patrick Orr, a spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff's Office, said this year, deputies and officers with the Kuna, Eagle and Star police departments will prioritize calls for service based on public safety concerns.
"While we will have normal patrol staffing on the holiday and the days around it, we want deputies to concentrate on issues that have the most impact on our community — persons and property crimes — and be able to respond to emergencies like every other day of the year, so our response to the dozens of illegal fireworks calls and complaints will be limited," Orr said.
Orr said if one of the law enforcement agencies observes anyone lighting off illegal fireworks within the county, those products will be confiscated. The individual responsible might be ticketed as well.
People also could receive a misdemeanor citation if they were to light any type of firework in the Boise Foothills or in unincorporated Ada County, which encompasses areas outside of a dedicated fire district. The latter restriction is a recent change made by Ada County commissioners during a meeting on June 23 in which the board passed a resolution to ban the lighting of fireworks "to protect lives and property in an area that constitutes a severe fire threat."
"Many of us have fond memories of (Fourth) of July family and community gatherings that include colorful fireworks," Ada County Commission Chair Kendra Kenyon said in a news release. "We appreciate the consideration and restraint shown by everyone during this challenging year. While we enjoy these celebratory traditions we also realize that lives and property will always take precedence, and that public safety must be our primary focus."
And although aerial fireworks can be found in Canyon County, like at Fat City's Middleton location, their sale is prohibited in Nampa, where dispatchers received 169 complaints of illegal fireworks last year. Caldwell also has a ban in place.
"Signing a waiver agreeing to not use them in Idaho does not protect from any liability," said Amy Bowman, a spokeswoman with the city of Nampa. "The use of aerial fireworks is illegal in Idaho without a permit and can cause life-changing harm or damage to person or property. … Individuals who choose to use illegal fireworks can and will be held legally and financially responsible for the injuries or damage the fireworks created."