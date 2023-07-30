Support Local Journalism


Just over two weeks after a video of a Meridian police officer repeatedly punching a suspect as he put him in handcuffs was posted on Twitter, the department announced the officer did not violate its use of force policy.

This is not a unique outcome; between 2018 and 2022, the Meridian Police Department conducted 619 use of force investigations and three were found to be out of policy, results from a public records request show.

Nampa PD training

Officers with the Nampa Police Department participate in active shooter training Wednesday.
Nampa PD training

Officers with the Nampa Police Department stage at the entrance to Elevate Academy in Nampa before quickly entering during an active shooter training scenario there on Wednesday.
Merdian Police/Fire precinct groundbreak

Meridian Chief of Police Tracy Basterrechea.

