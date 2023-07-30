Just over two weeks after a video of a Meridian police officer repeatedly punching a suspect as he put him in handcuffs was posted on Twitter, the department announced the officer did not violate its use of force policy.
This is not a unique outcome; between 2018 and 2022, the Meridian Police Department conducted 619 use of force investigations and three were found to be out of policy, results from a public records request show.
Nampa Police in that time frame conducted 208 use of force investigations and three were to be found outside the policy, records show.
Nampa’s use of force was 67% white suspects and 37% of the reports involved Hispanic people.
Meridian’s involved 73% against white people, and 14% were Hispanic and just under 6% were Black.
Use of force investigations are complicated, taking into account state and federal laws as well as department policies, and are often done internally in reports that aren’t subject to Idaho’s public records laws.
Low incidence of force being found out of policy can be attributed to proper training, but it could also indicate issues with how the policy is written, experts the Idaho Press spoke to say.
“It’s possible that it could be reflective of a well behaved police force. But then again, the policy looks like it’s very broad,” said Cody Jorgensen, Boise State University associate professor of criminal justice.
Force accounts for a low percentage of total police contacts, but high-profile cases of its use — such as the video of the Meridian police officer — often have implications for public trust and perceptions of community policing.
Recent police shootings in the area, such as Payton Wasson in Boise, have increased calls for police accountability. However, uses of force that aren’t deadly may be less publicized but still impact community relations.
“There is going to be that disjuncture between what a reasonable police officer at Nampa or Meridian thinks is a reasonable amount of force juxtaposed to the court of public opinion,” Jorgensen said. “I do think the public has a much higher bar when it comes to our expectations of when use of force is warranted and how much of it is warranted.”
To understand these investigations and officers’ uses of force in the field, the Idaho Press spoke to the Nampa and Meridian police departments.
DEPARTMENT PERSPECTIVE
Nampa interim Police Chief Curt Shankel says he sees the department’s low number of out-of-policy incidents as a sign his officers are doing their job correctly and in accordance with their training. And Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea agreed.
Basterrechea said he has no concerns that the policy is being applied too broadly.
Shakel said of Nampa’s use of force numbers, “Because it is a low percentage, that tells me our officers are doing things right. It tells me that the training that is being offered to them at the academy and throughout the FTO (field training officer) program is doing what it needs to.”
The two departments are of a similar size: Nampa currently has 144 sworn officer positions and Meridian is budgeted for 143 sworn officer positions. But Meridian had almost three times the number of use of force incidents over the same five-year period.
Basterrechea attributed that to tracking uses of force differently. Meridian police said the department tracks incidents that include controlled handcuffing, use of the wrap restraint, strikes, taking someone to the ground, discharging a firearm, use of a baton, use of a taser, use of a dog and a felony stop tactic. Controlled handcuffing involves a stronger control on someone, Basterrechea said.
Nampa reports strikes as well as uses of tasers, batons, pepper spray and guns.
Shankel said incoming officers have around 80 hours of use-of-force training under their belt from the state police academy, and the department holds regular training each week on different topics and situations, with most including a use of force component.
When a force occurs, such as an officer hits the suspect during an arrest, that officer is expected to immediately report to their supervisor while still on the scene. Videos and photos are all documented and the suspect may be interviewed on their version of the events as well, Shankel said.
The report goes to the use of force board, which comprises experts in different type of force, said Traffic Sgt. Doug Harward, chair of the use of force board and high liability use of force instructor. The board will evaluate the report and submit a recommendation on whether to review further or if there’s training deficiencies to the officer’s lieutenant. The lieutenant will then decide whether it should be submitted to the Office of Professional Standards for more investigation.
“It’s a multi-step process and we look at it objectively, so we’re making sure that we match, not how we feel about what happened, but the actual facts of the case,” Harward said.
The Office of Professional Standards is made up of two investigators who normally do background checks on incoming employees and internal investigations. If there’s a violation, discipline will depend on the severity. It could be a letter of reprimand on their file, retraining, to termination. If there’s a criminal violation, a separate criminal investigation would be done by an outside agency, Shankel said.
If a use of force isn’t reported, a superior would determine if the omission was intentional and refer it to the Office of Professional Standards if it was intentionally left out.
In Meridian, officers who use force are required to report it to the sergeant or the corporal, depending on who is on that day. The lieutenant reviews the use of force, followed by the captain and then the office of professional standards and training. If there’s something that needs to be brought up to the chief, Basterrechea reviews it.
If someone doesn’t report use of force, the department starts an internal affairs investigation.
Basterrechea said in a review, they don’t talk to the person who force was used on. Instead, they go through several factors.
“No, we evaluate the use of force … Did we have a legal reason to use force? Did we have a valid reason to use force?” Basterrechea said, enumerating on his fingers. “Was the level or the amount of force, the amount of force that we would expect?”
Capt. Berle Stokes said the department has to consider whether the force meets the constitutional standard and whether it meets department standards.
“The department standards are much more strict than the legal standards,” Stokes said.
Meridian Police also have early warning systems for when officers have a certain amount of complaints and uses of force. Basterrechea said the most number by any officer in 2022 was six. Sometimes, Basterrechea said reviewing a use of force means the force is lawful but the officer may need remedial training.
Shankel said that Nampa also has an early warning system in place in which the supervisors will review officers’ files and flag anyone who may have several use of force reports on file. The supervisor would then determine if the officer should undergo counseling or retraining.
“If they’re justified, we still want to see, if you’ve had a bunch of them, what’s the scenario around that so we can make sure that the officer is whole,” Shankel said. “ We don’t want to take our work home with us, but we don’t want to bring a bad day at home to work with us either.”
Ultimately, Stokes said the Meridian Police Department has to balance their interest in doing their jobs as police and the amount of force used to accomplish that. Both Stokes and Basterrechea said use of force is messy, not easy and not what it looks like on TV.
“You don’t use a 10 pound sledge hammer to squash a fly,” Stokes said. “There is no easy button. Each one of these things have their own dynamics.”
POLICE OVERSIGHT AND POLICIES
Policing, especially when it comes to oversight and use of force, is extremely difficult to study in the U.S.
Joseph De Angelis, a professor of criminology and sociology, researches the effectiveness of different types of oversight and in 2016 completed a report for the U.S. Department of Justice on best practices for oversight.
He said that internal affairs cases are some of the most sensitive and thus departments are reluctant to share the information. Personnel, law enforcement and investigatory records are exempt under Idaho’s public records law. There’s also a lack of “rigorous systematic research” in the field.
However, in his research he’s found a number of factors are related to effective oversight: adequate funding, independence, and having oversight agencies that are outside the police department’s chain of command.
De Angelis said it’s uncommon for medium-size departments, such as Meridian and Nampa, to have outside oversight agencies.
There’s also sometimes issues with not having enough resources or staff time to devote to updating policies.
“There’s a lot of variation in terms of how police departments write their use of force policies,” De Angelis said. “Some do an amazing job and then others, for a variety of reasons, don’t always do as good of a job. … Sometimes that’s a resource limitation or an expertise limitation.”
Ambiguity in policies isn’t uncommon, he said, but it’s been something that’s improved in most departments in recent years.
Shankel said that Nampa uses Lexipol, which is a national guide on public policy management. He said the department frequently receives updates, especially if federal or state laws change.
However, he said each situation is unique and no policy is perfect.
“No policy is going to be able to hit every single thing, there’s just no way, because human nature. Nobody’s going to act the same every time,” Shankel said.
When it comes to applying those policies, Jorgensen said there’s wide agreement among policing scholars that police investigating themselves “doesn’t cut it.”
“These policies allow for just an immense amount of discretion for police,” Jorgensen said. “Discretion can be the best thing but also the worst enemy. It is a double-edged sword because it is necessary, but also it can get out of hand.”
He said a general rule of thumb is to allow some discretion, but with oversight. There needs to be rules, he said.
Meridian’s policy says there is no way to specify the “exact amount or type of reasonable force” that should be applied in a given situation. Officers have to use guidelines to make decisions professionally, impartially and reasonably.
“The Meridian Police Department recognizes and respects the value of all human life and dignity without prejudice to anyone,” the policy states. “Vesting officers with the authority to use reasonable force and to protect the public welfare requires monitoring, evaluation, and a careful balancing of all interests.”
PUBLIC PERCEPTION
Basterrechea remembers when he first started in policing, working with an officer who he described as “extremely rude, belittling the person we’d arrested.” Basterrechea said he reported the “out of line” officer, though he doesn’t know what happened internally.
But he pulled the officer away, Basterrechea recalled on Wednesday.
“My point to him was, from my perspective, that’s the type of officer that gets good officers killed,” Basterrechea said. “Because people remember that.”
Shankel and Harward of Nampa also both recalled moments when they stepped in because an officer was getting heated.
“We do have a policy for that,” Harward said. “Realizing that officers are in stressful, unknown situations, that can cause them to get heated, because we’re people, but we really as part of our training we train each other to watch each other’s backs.”
Although use of force is infrequent, these rare events often draw the most attention and skew people’s perceptions of how often they occur. Often the only cases people are aware of are from videos taken from witnesses shared widely or when the departments disclose them, typically in cases involving shootings or deaths.
The court of public opinion often views incidents differently even if the force is within policy.
In the 2020 textbook “Evaluating Police Use of Force,” authors Seth Stoughton, Jeffrey Noble, and Geoffrey P. Alpert wrote, “Public confidence and trust in policing are exceptionally important for at least three pragmatic reasons: the impact they can have on crime rates, police effectiveness, and safety.”
The authors explained that low trust in the police can negatively affect how well people cooperate or how heated encounters with police can get.
“In the ambiguous environment of a police encounter, officers and community members who distrust each other are more likely to perceive each other as a threat and to react accordingly, increasing the potential for violence,” they wrote.
Shankel said he realizes that use of force does not often help public perception.
“No matter what level of force you use, it does not look good on video,” he said. “That’s just the nature of it.”
He said that the officer’s main duty is to get a suspect in custody as quickly as possible, and the officer is obligated to use the amount of force necessary to do so. He said there’s a formal complaint process for those who feel they were unfairly treated or wrongly arrested.
“It’s the individual’s actions that’s going to lead to use of force,” Shankel said. “If people just comply and do what they’re told, there’s no force ever used. … But once you use force, the officer’s not going to have a choice. We’re not going to get stabbed or shot first.”
But dealing with danger and overcoming a suspect’s resistance also have to be balanced with public perception.
“If doing things by the book pisses off the public then maybe it’s a good idea to revise the book,” Jorgensen said. “Because police have to work with the public and the public have to work with the police.”