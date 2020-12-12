For many of us, the pandemic has strained our well-being in many ways, whether mentally, emotionally or financially. At times it can be difficult to know where to turn for assistance, so we have compiled a list of resources in Ada and Canyon counties.
This is by no means a comprehensive list. For more information about other local services, call the Idaho CareLine, 2-1-1, or visiting 211.idaho.gov.
SERVICES FOR SENIORS
Southwest Idaho Area Agency on Aging
Services are targeted to assist seniors, caregivers, and people with disabilities in achieving and maintaining their highest possible level of independence. Seniors can call the agency for support, to seek mental health resources or to be connected with other resources.
- Call: 1-208-898-7060 or 1-844-850-2883
- Website: www.a3ssa.com
- Email: psa3@a3ssa.com
Metro Meals on Wheels, Ada County
Metro Meals on Wheels and its army of volunteers deliver meals to senior citizens throughout Ada County.
- To receive meals, contact the local Area Agency on Aging: 208-898-7060
- Website: www.metromealsonwheels.net
Caldwell Meals on Wheels
Delivers nutritious, low-cost meals to elderly residents and other persons not able to provide meals for themselves.
- Phone: 208-454-8142
- Website: www.cityofcaldwell.org/live/senior-center/meals-on-wheels
Saint Alphonsus Nampa Meals on Wheels
Provides meals primarily to homebound people who are age 60 or older. Participants must be unable to drive and have no one available to assist them on a regular basis.
- Referrals are handled through the local Area Agency on Aging at 208-332-1745, and can be made by anyone.
- Call: For more information, call the program coordinator at 208-463-5720.
VETERANS SERVICES
Caldwell VA Outpatient Clinic
- 4521 Thomas Jefferson St., Caldwell
- 208-454-4820
Caldwell Veterans Memorial Hall
At the veterans hall, veterans, service members and their families can access free counseling, along with teleheath services. Veterans can also engage in a weekly peer support group and meet with a veterans service officer.
- 1101 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell
- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Phone: 208-870-5689 or 208-402-6590
- Email: caldwellveterans@gmail.com
- Website: cvmh-vets.org
Boise VA Medical Center
- 500 W. Fort St., Boise
- Open 24/7
- 208-422-1000
- www.boise.va.gov/locations/directions.asp
Idaho Division of Veterans Services
- 351 Collins Road, Boise
- 208-780-1300
- www.veterans.idaho.gov/about
Veterans Crisis Line
A free, confidential service for veterans, service members and their family and friends.
- Available 24/7
- Call: 1-800-273-8255 and press 1
- Text: 838255
- Chat: Connect online and find support for the deaf and hard of hearing at www.veteranscrisisline.net
CRISIS CENTERS & RECOVERY
Human Supports of Idaho, Inc.
Behavioral health services clinic provides services and support needed for drug and alcohol recovery and enhancement of life.
- Address: 4477 W. Emerald St., Suite C100, Boise
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday
- Phone: 208-321-0160
- Website: www.humansupports.com
Intermountain Hospital
Intermountain Hospital is a substance abuse rehabilitation and mental health treatment center. We offer a path to wellness through clinical and psychiatric rehab. No one should cope alone.
- Address: 303 N. Allumbaugh, Boise
- Hours: 24/7
- Phone: 208-906-3209
- Website: www.intermountainhospital.com
Mental Health Services — Idaho Department of Health and Welfare
Local offices provide child and family support services; crisis prevention and court services for those with developmental disabilities; home and community-based services; mental health services for adults and children; nursing home services; self-reliance benefits assistance; substance use services.
- Call for information: 877-456-1233
- Caldwell: 3402 Franklin Road
- Boise: 1720 Westgate Drive, Suite A1
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday
- Website: www.healthandwelfare.idaho.gov
Pathways Community Crisis Center of Southwest Idaho
A nonprofit community organization created to help people who are having a mental health crisis or a drug or alcohol problem. Services are free, safe, private and voluntary. The facility provides less than 24 hours stabilization, behavioral health services and community support. Please call for service options.
- Address: 7192 W. Potomac Drive, Boise
- Hours: 24/7
- Phone: 208-489-8311
- Website: www.pcccsi.com
Western Idaho Community Crisis Center
This is the Region 3 crisis center serving Adams, Canyon, Gem, Payette and Washington counties. Offers walk-in crisis care 24/7 at no charge. We welcome all individuals seeking a safe environment where they can receive support in addressing their mental health and/or substance use needs.
- Address: 524 Cleveland Boulevard, #160, Caldwell
- Hours: 24/7
- Phone: 208-402-1044
- Website: www.widccc.org
Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline
You don’t have to be suicidal to call. If you or a loved one need to talk, call now. Someone is always there for you on the other end of the line.
- Available 24/7
- Call or text 208-398-4357, or call 800-273-8255
- www.idahosuicideprevention.org
Idaho CareLine
The 2-1-1 Idaho CareLine is a free, statewide, community information and referral service, a program of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Dial 2-1-1 and you can be connected to an information and referral specialist for health and human services available in your community.
- Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Phone: 211, or 1-800-926-2588
- Website: 211.idaho.gov
- Email: CareLine@dhw.idaho.gov
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESOURCES
Nampa Family Justice Center
The center has advocates available to help victims of abuse create safety plans, file for protection orders, and locate helpful community resources. Many of our partner agencies are on site, making it easier for survivors to get assistance they need. Call to schedule an appointment, or just walk in.
- Address: 1305 3rd St. S., Nampa
- Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Phone: 208-475-5700
- Website: www.cityofnampa.us/190/Family-Justice-Center
Advocates Against Family Violence
Works to eliminate domestic abuse by helping individuals make positive life changes through counseling, adult and teen outreach, court advocacy, affordable housing, emergency shelter services and community involvement. Operates Hope's Door Shelter.
- Address: 1508 Hope Lane, Caldwell
- Hours: 24/7
- Phone: 208-459-6330 or 208-459-4779 (24/7 hotline)
- Website: www.aafvhope.org
Faces of Hope
Faces of Hope Victim Center is a warm and welcoming place, where people affected by interpersonal violence can come and receive help, with no judgment, no strings, no waitlists, and no fees. Through one door, our specialized multi-disciplinary team wraps around an individual or family and provides crisis-intervention services to stabilize them.
- Address: 417 South 6th St., Boise
- Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Emergency visits open 24/7
- Phone: 208-577-4400
- Website: www.facesofhopevictimcenter.org
National Domestic Violence Hotline
- Phone: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)
- Hours: 24/7
- Website: www.thehotline.org
Women and Children’s Alliance
A domestic abuse shelter that provides services and resources to people who have experience domestic abuse and sexual assault.
- Address: 720 W. Washington St., Boise
- Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Phone: 208-343-3688. 24/7 Domestic Violence Hotline: 208-343-7025. 24/7 Rape Hotline: 208-345-7273.
- Website: www.wcaboise.org
- Email: info@wcaboise.org
COMMUNITY CLINICS
ISU’S Meridian Counseling Clinic
The Idaho State University Meridian Health Science Center offers in-person and telehealth counseling for individuals, couples, and families at minimal costs. Counseling services are provided by graduate level master of counseling students, doctoral students, and some faculty from the Department of Counseling under the supervision of licensed counselors/faculty members.
- Address: 1311 E. Central Drive, Meridian
- For more information, please call 208-373-1921
Terry Reilly Health Services community clinics
Terry Reilly is a community health center dedicated to providing affordable, comprehensive health care to everyone in our community to improve health and quality of life. The organization provides medical, dental and behavioral health services. Terry Reilly has locations across the Treasure Valley. Learn more at www.trhs.org.
- Boise Medical, Behavioral Health & Urgent Care: 300 S. 23rd St., Boise. 208-344-3512
- Boise Medical, Dental & Behavioral Health: 848 La Cassia Drive, Boise. 208-344-0086
- Boise Dental: 2301 36th St., Suite 10, Boise. 208-336-8801
- Caldwell Medical and Behavioral Health: 2005 Arlington Ave, Caldwell. 208-459-1025
- Homedale Medical and Behavioral Health: 108 E. Idaho Ave., Homedale. 208-337-3189
- Marsing Medical, Dental and Behavioral Health: 201 Main Street, Marsing. 208-896-4159
- Melba Medical, Dental and Behavioral Health: 150 2nd St., Melba. 208-495-1011
- Middleton Medical, Dental and Behavioral Health: 201 S. Paradise Ave., Middleton. 208-585-0048
- Nampa Medical, Dental and Behavioral Health: 207 1st St. S., Nampa. 208-466-7869
- Nampa Medical, Behavioral Health and Urgent Care: 223 16th Ave. N., Nampa. 208-467-7654
Family Medicine Health Center
Offers comprehensive medical, behavioral health and outreach services to patients of all ages. Discounted fee schedule available to patients who qualify. Behavioral health consultation, psychiatric consultation, medication management, and psychotherapy are made available to the center's patients upon referral from their doctor. Family Medicine Health Center has locations across the Treasure Valley. Learn more at fmridaho.org.
- Emerald Clinic and Wellness Center: 6565 Emerald St., Boise. 208-514-2510 (Wellness Center: 208-514-2505
- Raymond Clinic: 777 N. Raymond St., Boise. 208 514-2500
- Idaho Street Clinic: 325 W. Idaho St., Boise. 208 514-2525
- Meridian Clinic: 2275 S. Eagle Road #120, Meridian. 208-514-2520
- Meridian Schools Clinic: 925 NW 1st St., Meridian. 208-514-2527
- Kuna Clinic: 708 E Wythe Creek Ct #103, Kuna. 208-922-5130
- Nampa Pediatrics: 215 E Hawaii Ave, Nampa. 208-514-2502
- Nampa South Clinic: 215 E Hawaii Ave, Nampa. 208-514-2529
- Nampa North Clinic: 9850 W. St. Luke's Dr #329, Nampa. 208-514-2509