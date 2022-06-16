Two Treasure Valley men have received a two-year hunting and firearm possession ban for killing federally protected birds of prey in a conservation area.
Colten R. Ferdinand, 20, of Boise, and Wyatt G. Noe, 23, of Eagle, entered the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area and shot and killed a golden eagle and shot and killed five red-tailed hawks, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice.
Red-tailed hawks are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act and golden eagles are protected under the Bald Eagle Act of 1940.
Both Ferdinand and Wyatt pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful taking of a golden eagle on March 24, the release said.
“The wonton killing of migratory birds, including the majestic golden eagle and the red-tailed hawk is senseless,” U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. said in the release. “We take our mission to support fish and game laws very seriously, as do our partners in federal, state, and local law enforcement and land management. The slaughter of migratory birds will not be tolerated.”
In addition to the hunting and firearm possession bans, United States Magistrate Judge Candy W. Dale sentenced Ferdinand and Wyatt to two years of probation and 15 hours of community service related to wildlife conservation.
Noe was ordered to forfeit his rifle, pistol and ammunition and ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to the Idaho Fish and Game Department. Ferdinand was ordered to forfeit his rifle, ammunition, and two Streamlight flashlights and ordered to pay $3,800 in restitution to the Idaho Fish and Game Department, the release said.
The men were caught when law enforcement was conducting surveillance on April 10, 2021, and observed Ferdinand and Wyatt driving along Big Baja Road with powerful hand-held lights and watched as they shot at raptors, according to the release.
When approached by law enforcement, both Ferdinand and Noe admitted to shooting at the raptors. A search of the area discovered a freshly killed golden eagle and five freshly killed red-tailed hawks.