BOISE — Nine Treasure Valley men were arrested this weekend as part of a multi-agency police sting targeting sexual abuse of children.
Of the men arrested on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, five will face charges under state law, while four will be charged under federal law, according to a news release from the Idaho Office of the Attorney General. The operation was a collaboration between the federal Homeland Security Investigations team, as well as the Idaho Office of the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Idaho State Police, the Meridian Police Department, and the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.
Those arrested are:
Jesse A. Kelly-Castillo, 23, of Boise, who was arrested Friday and faces a federal charge of coercion and enticement.
Trevor M. Byram, 25, of Boise, who was arrested Friday, and faces a state charge of enticing a child through the internet or other communication device.
Maxwell G. Hennerley, 23, of Bois, who was arrested Friday and faces a federal charge of coercion and enticement.
Joshua R. Schmitz, 33, of Garden City, who was arrested Saturday, and faces a state charge of enticing a child through use of the internet or other communication device.
Shawn M. Reber, 27, of Fruitland, who was arrested Saturday and who faces a state charge of enticing a child through use of the internet or other communication device.
Seth M. Holden, 29, of Garden City, who was arrested Saturday and who faces a state charge of enticing a child through use of the internet or another communication device.
Vern L. Moore, 55, of Kuna, who was arrested Saturday and who faces a federal charge of coercion and enticement.
Patrick P. Talleria, 35, who was arrested Sunday and who faces a state charge of enticing a child through use of the internet or other communication device.
Jordan M. Drake, 32, of Boise who was arrested Sunday and who faces a federal charge of coercion and enticement.
Other agencies also assisted with the operation, according to the release. They included the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Rupert Police Department and the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office. Suspects were booked into the Ada County Jail, according to the release.