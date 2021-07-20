We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Exterior of the Nampa Public Library, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Statewide, 48 Idaho libraries will receive a combined total of $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, to help purchase items such as bookmobiles or to help continue sanitation procedures.
The libraries include public, school, academic and special libraries, according to an Idaho Commission for Libraries news release. Special libraries include tribal libraries. Treasure Valley libraries such as the Nampa Public Library, Caldwell Public Library and Garden City Public Library will receive grants monies.
“From books and bookmobiles, to computers and Wi-Fi access, the ARPA funding will provide many Idaho communities, especially small and/or rural ones, with resources for learning, earning, and recreation at unprecedented levels,” the release said.
With the money, many planned to upgrade or purchase computers, software, devices and hotspots, according to the release. Others planned to strengthen Wi-Fi access or to buy a vehicle so library staff can bring materials and services into communities.