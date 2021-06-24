Association of Idaho Cities members elected Treasure Valley leaders as officers at a June 17 banquet during the 74th AIC Annual Conference held in Boise.
The Association of Idaho Cities is a nonpartisan, nonprofit corporation, according to a news release. The corporation, which serves Idaho’s 199 incorporated cities, influences policies and provides “education, training and technical assistance,” the release said.
Kuna Mayor Joe Stear was elected as first vice president for 2021-2022 and Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling was elected as second vice president for 2021-2022. The officer positions include president and first, second and third vice president. Kling became Nampa mayor after winning in a 2017 election. She was elected as a District 3 director for the Association of Idaho Cities in 2019. In 2020, she was named the third vice president of the executive committee, the Idaho Press previously reported. Stear, according to the city of Kuna website, serves on the Legislative Committee for the Association of Idaho Cities. He was elected third vice president in 2019 and he was sworn in as District 3 director in 2020.
Members also elected different district directors represent the geographic areas of the state.
District 3A directors include Meridian City Councilor Luke Cavener and Boise City Councilor Holli Woodings. Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie is a District 3 director.