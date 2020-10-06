MERIDIAN — Domestic violence remains a major issue in the Treasure Valley — one that is compounded by the COVID-19 crisis.
That's according to Bea Black, Women's and Children's Alliance executive director, who gathered with local officials Monday to designate October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the Treasure Valley.
During the pandemic, specifically, the Boise-based Women's and Children's Alliance, or WCA, has had 14 emergency intakes into its shelter; for the entirety 2019, there were only four.
"It's such an important statement for us all to come together from across the valley," Black said. "We live in a special place, as evidenced by this gathering today. … However, this will only remain a special place as long as we stay vigilant.”
Monday's event, organized by the WCA, took place in front of the Idaho Peace Officers Memorial at the Idaho State Police Headquarters in Meridian. It featured Ada and Canyon County commissioners and city officials from Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton, Star, Kuna, Boise, Meridian, Eagle and Garden City, all of whom signed a joint proclamation.
Black said the event was an important step in showing the community how dedicated it is to addressing domestic violence, as well as a way to spark conversations among residents and show the various resources available to them.
Nikki, a survivor of domestic violence whose last name has been omitted for safety reasons, shared her story in hopes of helping those in a similar situation. She also wanted to recognize the WCA and the Boise Police Department, both of which provided her with assistance.
"I wouldn't call myself a victim of domestic violence. I call myself a fighter, and a survivor," Nikki said. "Every day you get a little bit stronger. … There is hope."
A similar event was held earlier that morning at Justice Park in Caldwell, just outside the Canyon County Courthouse, featuring Sheriff Kieran Donahue and Prosecutor Bryan Taylor, who were joined by county commissioners, law enforcement and other local leaders.
Donahue said the agency sees a large number of domestic cases each year. In 2019, there were 299 cases, and for 2020 so far, there have been 136 — a large majority of which involved a traumatic injury; a portion also occurred in front of a child.
"It is one of the most underreported crimes that we have," Donahue said. "It's a full effort, and it takes all of us. I pray to God that we will someday see those numbers get down to zero. I know that's a big ask — I really do. But we can't stop fighting the fight."