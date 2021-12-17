Originally published Dec. 16 on KTVB.COM.
Parents and families around the Treasure Valley received an email from their student's school district regarding a threatening TikTok trend circulating the nation. It involves a nationwide school shooting that was supposedly taking place Friday.
Several law enforcement agencies in the Treasure Valley told KTVB Thursday, "they are unaware of any credible threats affecting local schools."
"We get our team of student resources officers together and we get with the school district and start investigating those threats," said Chief Tracy Basterrechea with the Meridian Police Department.
Meridian Police said they are working with other local agencies, such as the Idaho State Police, along with law enforcement in different states to track down where the threats may have originated.
School districts like Boise, Blaine County, Nampa, Vallivue and West Ada, to name a few, sent parents and families a notification Thursday informing them about the current investigation. So far, the districts said they have not been able to find the threats that may be pointed to their schools.
"They're the same threats that have been going on through a variety of different states throughout the day," Basterrechea said. "We'll just continue to work with the school district as this goes on and we'll make sure we have all the safety precautions in place."
Officials at the West Ada School District coordinated with law enforcement and, “there has been no credible threat against any West Ada school,” said Char Jackson, chief communication officer with the district, via email.
Meridian Middle School was in “hall check status” for Friday because a threatening note was found, Jackson said. However, school staff identified the student who wrote the note, and feel that students are safe, Jackson said.
“Hall check” is defined on the West Ada School District’s website as “best interest of students and staff to remain in a secured classroom.”
While officers continue to investigate, many agencies are asking parents and family members to have discussions with their students about social media. They encourage conversations on using social media in a responsible way and to not spread false or inaccurate information as it can create unnecessary fear within the community.
"It's important for parents to talk to their children and talk to them about these types of videos that are going viral," Basterrechea said. "They don't realize there are serious repercussions to that and we look into these. You could be charged criminally for making threats like this."
FACES of Hope's Clinical Director and Licensed Clinical Social Worker Dusti Huddleston said a way parents can approach the conversation is by first knowing what is on social media.
"I think so many parents feel blindsided about the conversations and topics kids are seeing constantly on social media," Huddleston said. "I think it does help when parents maybe have their own TikTok so they can see what kind of content their kids might be seeing coming across their screen."
She said even though it may be uncomfortable, she encourages family members to jump into difficult conversations with their kids.
"I think oftentimes if parents just ask the question, 'Hey, what'd you see on TikTok today?' or 'What did you see on Instagram?' their kids are more than happy to share," Huddleston said. "Parents just have to be willing to open it up and allow their kids to have a safe place to talk about it without judgement."
Huddleston said she encourages parents to just be curious and say, "Hey, I heard you and your friends talk about TikTok. Can you show me TikTok?" or even bring up the threat circulating. She believes kids and teens are more honest than adults give them credit for.
Meridian Police said if someone sees someone or something suspicious, tell them immediately. People can also make a tip at crime stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), 343cops.com or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.
Shortly after noon on Friday, the Vallivue School District posted on Facebook that East Canyon Elementary school was not locked down, refuting circulating posts on the platform.
No schools within the Nampa School District were under lockdown on Friday and school was proceeding as planned, said Kathleen Tuck, director of communications for the district.
“It’s just one of those things that was really vague,” Tuck said of the threat, “so we felt like we needed to make sure parents were aware, but the police determined that there was no real threat to any of our schools.”
There seemed to be lighter attendance in the district’s elementary schools Friday, but the district did not yet have any “fine details” on that, Tuck said.
Caldwell Schools were not in lockdown Friday, said Jessica Watts, director of communication for the Caldwell School District.
The Kuna School District had not received any threats, said Allison Westfall, communication director for the district.
Idaho Press reporters Erin Banks Rusby and Ryan Suppe contributed to this report.