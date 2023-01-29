Support Local Journalism


Staffing shortages coupled with a rise in drug-related emergencies has created a need for detox facilities in the Treasure Valley.

“Especially after the pandemic, we’ve seen a rise in opioid and stimulant overdoses, we’ve seen a lot more drug-related emergencies … we’ve also seen a rise in fatal overdoses,” Courtney Boyce, substance use program manager at Central District Health, said.

Northpoint Recovery

A typical client dorm room at Northpoint Recovery in Meridian is pictured.

