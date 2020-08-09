BOISE — Not even a pandemic can put a damper on the Treasure Valley's housing market.
A tight housing supply, influx of buyers and record low interest rates have all contributed to a homebuyers' "feeding frenzy," and it won't be stopping anytime soon, according to local experts.
ADA COUNTY TRENDS
Julene Webb, a Boise-based real estate agent, said the Ada County housing market has continued to be tight over the summer. The low housing inventory has driven buyers to compete with each other and has often allowed for agents to sell houses the day they go on the market.
"A buyer was in town, and I had about 12 homes to show them over a two-day period. While we were looking at them, a couple of them sold," Webb said, estimating that of the 12 homes her buyer looked at, almost half were taken off the market within that 48-hour search period.
"Buyers see that and then they say, ‘OK, if we do see something we're interested in we need to act on it,’" Webb said.
Low inventory has been a problem in the Treasure Valley for the past five years, Webb said, but the past few months has seen the market get even tighter.
"We're not anticipating a slowdown," Webb said.
The number of Ada County homes sold in the second quarter of 2020 has dropped by 15% in comparison to 2019, with almost 500 fewer homes purchased.
But fewer homes sold wasn't a sign of decreased demand. Ada County home prices in April, May and June of this year were up $25,000 over the same quarter last year, according to data from Intermountain Multiple Listing Service, a real estate service in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon.
The median price of an Ada County home sits at $370,000.
CANYON COUNTY TRENDS
Canyon County Realtor Mike Pennington said the market has been so crazy as of late that one house for sale in Nampa had 15 offers.
"That's extremely unusual," he said.
According to Pennington's monthly data collection, only 124 resale homes were available for purchase in July in Canyon County, a less than two-week supply. Normally, Pennington said, the market has three to six months’ worth of homes available at any given time, but the pressure from buyers has caused homes to be snapped up quickly.
The lack of supply is causing prices to increase, Pennington said, especially in the case of resale homes.
The median price for a resale home in Canyon County saw a year-over-year increase of $30,000 in quarter 2 — jumping from $234,900 to $267,000.
When including new homes, Canyon County's median home price sits at $279,900.
"There are fewer resale homes and there are more buyers fighting over them. … I mean, 15 offers on a resale home? That's a feeding frenzy," Pennington said.
RECORD-LOW INTEREST RATES
The interest rate for a conventional 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage loan as of Tuesday was 2.99% annual percentage rate, according to Freddie Mac, the government-backed mortgage finance firm.
In mid-July the rates fell below 3% for the first time since Freddie Mac began publishing the data in 1971, the New York Times reported. The low rates have spurred interest among buyers.
"Mortgage applications, which fell at the start of the pandemic, have bounced back to some of the highest levels since the 2008 housing bubble burst," the Times reported.
The lower interest rate has a big impact on the final cost of a home. The difference between buying a $375,000 house at 2.99% interest versus at 4.6% interest — the rate from two summers ago — is nearly $100,000 over 30 years with a 20% down payment, according to the mortgage calculator at bankrate.com. Factoring in the same property tax and homeowners insurance, the final repayment at the lower interest rate comes to roughly $455,000, while the final repayment at the higher interest rate comes to over $554,000.
Jared Cook, the western Idaho regional sales manager for Zions Bank, said those low rates have caused a major uptick in mortgage applications.
"Our overall demand in mortgages is about 150% of our normal volume," Cook said.
Many of those new applications have come from homeowners looking to refinance their homes at historically low rates, but Cook said they were also seeing higher volumes of homebuyers applying for mortgages, at a rate 20% of their usual clip.
"No one ever dreamed about a 30-year fixed mortgage like this," Cook said.
HOMEBUYER PERSPECTIVE
Meridian resident Adam Sharkey said he and his wife were not thinking about buying a house before the pandemic started. But after a while in their first home with three kids all staying out of school, the small annoyances that they could live with before began to become bigger problems.
Sharkey said he and his wife had been looking on online real estate services such as Zillow and were shocked at the home prices. But they felt confident in selling because they were also selling high.
"We offered on a home before our house was even on the market," Sharkey said.
While the family only moved 3 miles away, Sharkey said the process was still a stressful one.
"It's, ‘Is this going to appraise for what we think it's going to appraise for?’ The lingering, 'What do we do here? We're in a pandemic,' ‘is the market going to continue up,’" Sharkey said.
Sharkey said that if his own home hadn't been in the same tight market, he's unsure if his family would have made the decision to move. He also noticed during the buying process a large number of out-of-state buyers attempting to move to the Treasure Valley.?
"The big thing was just how many people were looking," Sharkey said. "I've lived here eight years and my wife grew up here, but when we started going to open houses it was astounding how many people were on the market to buy."
"There's a desperation to get here for a lot of people," he said.