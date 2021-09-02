BOISE — Treasure Valley hospitals are overwhelmed by unvaccinated and very ill COVID-19 patients, and “patients are dying unnecessarily,” top doctors warned Thursday.
“The folks I work with are heroic in their efforts, but we continue to lose people who didn’t have to die,” said Dr. Richard Augustus, chief medical officer for West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. “We continue to comfort families after a death that didn’t have to happen, and there is heartache and there is pain and there are folks who are suffering who don’t need to suffer. And we need to do our part to help.”
All Idaho hospitals are struggling as the delta variant of COVID-19 surges, said top doctors for West Valley, Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke’s, who joined together to address the news media about the situation Thursday afternoon.
“We’re exhausted,” said Dr. Frank Johnson, chief medical officer for St. Luke’s Health System. “Our teams are tired, they’re worn out, and we need some help – we need some help from our communities to turn this around.”
“If we look back a year ago,” he said, “that help came from shutting things down, wearing masks, closing down large gatherings. Those measures worked. Today, the help we need is: Get vaccinated. That is the tool that will shut this down.”
Dr. Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer for Saint Alphonsus Health System, said when Saint Al’s delivered Idaho’s first COVID vaccine last December, “At that time, I said, ‘This is our D-Day in the war against COVID.’ Sadly, today I must tell you that we are losing the COVID battle and patients are dying unnecessarily.”
The hospital leaders called on Idahoans to mask up, observe social distancing, once again avoid gatherings and most of all, get vaccinated.
“Right now in Saint Alphonsus Health System, we are exceeding 100% of our staffed hospital capacity due to COVID, which is super-imposed on cancer, heart attacks, stroke and a record number of emergent medical conditions that are coming to our hospitals, in part because people have neglected their health during the pandemic, and in part because people are just experiencing normal medical illness that we see at this time of year,” Nemerson said.
At Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, more than 20% of the patients have COVID; in Nampa, it’s more than 35% and growing.
“As a result, my system has made the very difficult decision to limit what we call medically necessary but time-sensitive procedures,” Nemerson said, “either delay them or not do them at all until we can get through this surge. And these are people that require care now, or in the very near future. Those things that we call ‘elective procedures,’ we discontinued them weeks ago.”
Nemerson said his major concern now is that things are continuing to worsen. “There’s no evidence we are reaching a peak at this point,” he said, “and our predictive modeling, based on highly accurate data, suggests that we will continue to see a climb through the month of September.”
Said Augustus, “I am terrified that if it continues to rise at the rate it’s rising, that we won’t be able to help in the way we want to.”
All three had high praise for health care workers who are laboring under unprecedented conditions, caring for far more patients than usual.
“We have sicker patients than we routinely take care of, and we are taking care of them because we have no choice,” Augustus said. “The ICU this week had 11 of 13 beds with COVID patients in it. We don’t routinely have very many patients on ventilators. We have lots of patients on ventilators.”
West Valley has had to bring in additional units of high-flow oxygen twice in the past week.
“We are not even close to the worst, and that scares us,” he said. “Because we went into this to care for people, to help people, to save them – and we can’t. … There is so much that could be done to prevent this, and it’s not.”
Ninety-five percent or more of the COVID-19 patients at all three hospitals are unvaccinated. Nemerson said, “As far as those that come to the intensive care unit, about 99% of the patients with COVID that enter the ICU are unvaccinated. And we have had no deaths from COVID in vaccinated patients, only in unvaccinated patients.”
Idaho’s vaccination rate for COVID-19 is among the lowest in the nation; as the delta variant of the virus surges, officials, from the governor to the mayor of Boise to the Idaho Medical Association, have been pleading with Idahoans to get the free vaccine, which is widely available at drugstores, pharmacies, urgent-care clinics and doctor’s offices. The Pfizer vaccine is now fully FDA-approved. The doctors said while vaccinated patients can contract the virus in what’s called “breakthrough” cases, it’s extremely rare that they become seriously ill or require hospitalization, unlike the unvaccinated.
“This is a bad infection, and those that are unlucky enough to get it and get really sick get what can be deadly sick,” Nemerson said, “and it’s totally preventable by a vaccine. And the pandemic we’re experiencing right now is people who aren’t vaccinated and just don’t care.”
He cited “a very powerful piece of information” that emerged from data on Saint Al’s workers who were out for COVID quarantines during the December surge before the vaccine, and during the current surge. Right now, 48 Saint Al’s health workers are on quarantine. “When we compare that to the 170 that we saw back last December, we realize that this is a manifestation of the vaccine working, keeping people healthy and keeping them able to take care of their fellow human beings in our hospitals,” he said. “It’s profound data, validating the fact that we should be vaccinating everyone possible.”
All three hospitals said patients should expect changes if they show up during the current surge, from long waits in the emergency room to care being offered in unusual spaces, such as classrooms. But they also urged patients to still come to the emergency room if they need emergency care. “Certainly if you have signs or symptoms of conditions like a heart attack or stroke, don’t wait to come in,” Nemerson said. “You’ll be first in line.”
For non-emergencies, he advised, “You should be prepared to take care of yourself at home if possible, meaning have a thermometer, have a pulse oximeter, have a blood pressure cuff so you can communicate with your providers over the computer.”
“Pretty much all the (COVID) cases we are seeing at Saint Alphonsus coming in are delta variants now,” Nemerson said. “It’s far more contagious, and it re-emphasizes the importance of maintaining distance, face covering, practicing good hygiene, and fundamentally protecting yourself from getting too close to someone that may be carrying the COVID virus.”
“Back at the beginning of the pandemic, we said to people, ‘Don’t go to concerts, don’t go to large social events, stay away from strangers,’” he said, “and I’m afraid that we have to send that message out again, because of the delta variant.”
Johnson was overcome by emotion when he spoke of how hard hospital employees have been working in the current surge. Pausing, he said, “I can’t help get emotional when I talk about it, and I apologize for that, excuse me – how impressed we all should be with our health care workers who are stepping up in crazy, ridiculous circumstances to provide the care that they need for their community. … They’re stepping forward with tremendous commitment to the care of our patients.”
Under questioning from reporters, Johnson said 92% of St. Luke’s staff has now been vaccinated for COVID-19 or applied for and received a medical or religious exemption. “We’re in a much better place today than we were eight weeks ago,” he said, when St. Luke’s and Saint Al’s both announced they’d require all workers to be vaccinated by late September.
Johnson said there remain some who will choose to resign rather than comply, but that it “hopefully is going to be a small number. We do know that number is not zero, and I am sorry for that.”
“The vaccine is important enough that we were willing to accept that risk,” he said. “The downsides of not having the vaccine for our teams is too great,” in risk to staff, patients and the community, he said.